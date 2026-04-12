Ralph Nader Takes On TSA’s War On Hummus [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. I don’t agree with Ralph Nadar about a lot of things but he is correct in that the war on liquids and things that have a bit of liquid in them is absurd. The implementation is brain dead. When I carry cheddar cheese it always gets a lot of inspection. Surprisingly, things that are verboten, such as peanut butter and jam, are allowed in cabin luggage if they are spread on bread. Maybe Ralph could have popped out some sliced bread or pita bread and smeared the hummus to make it acceptable.

    On my trip ten days ago, from ICN to LAX, the guy next to me in upstairs coach on an A380 popped out his bare feet. It did not bother me. No strong revulsion. I was surprised since I thought I would have strong revulsion due to that being described as the normal response in multiple articles on VFTW.

  4. Still haven’t forgiven Nader for 2000… oh, wait, that was 5-4 Supreme Court, right @Mike Hunt?

    @jack the ladd — Ready for another hummus-Hamas comedy routine? “Why’s everyone so outraged about hummus? It’s delicious!”

  5. Good for him. I agree with 1990 about how he should have stayed out of the election, but also with Nader about the horror of scanners. They came in after Obama had a flight with the president of the company that made them (campaign contributions, anyone?). Regarding liquids, some on this site have disagreed with me when I point out that a group of people can easily exceed the 100 ml limit by pooling their resources. The argument is that folks aren’t that organized. Well, they are. And saying that frozen liquids are okay because they can’t be used seems to ignore a physical process called “melting”. Anyway, is a hard apple okay? Probably, so how about a soft spoiled one? An orange? My wife’s sealed little container yogurt didn’t make it, nor did the pasta sauce-covered dinner of an airline dispatcher whom I know. All this would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad.

  6. @drrichard — You kept it 100. All sides, sadly, are susceptible to the ‘donor’ class. Well said. All of it. Thank you.

  7. I’m not a fan of nadir (pun intended). Plus, who TF flys today and wouldn’t know hummus is a no go. Plus, he then b! tches that TSA wouldn’t allow an exception. Rules are rules.

  8. @ this, you freeze it and you’re good to to. Small container will be ready to eat for a smear by the pre-departure beverage. Did I not explain this to you yesterday?

  10. @1990 still water room temperature. I’ve been told I am a cheap date. However at home without the kids , the good wine will flow ; · )

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