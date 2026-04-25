Hertz Keeps Taking Reservations It Can’t Fill — Even Their Best Customers Left Waiting [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Hertz seems to have a problem selling too many car reservations for the number of cars they actually have. I’ve shown up myself and found no cars (in fairness, I’ve had that this year with Avis also). Here’s the line in Reno, with no cars.

    And here’s a $25 credit to a top elite customer after they complained about having to wait 2 hours for a rental upon arrival at midnight.

    Here’s a line for a top elite at Dallas – Fort Worth as well. But no one got arrested, so progress.

  • TIL LAX is hemmed in by the Endangered Species Act

    At one point, LAX planned to expand the airport right into the coastal dunes. Potential plans included expanding the airport’s runways and adding a golf course at the north ends of the dunes. That changed in the 1970s, when the El Segundo blue butterfly was found for the first time on the so-called “LAX Dunes.” The Endangered Species Act was passed just a few years later, and the butterfly was named as one of the original endangered species protected by the law. Los Angeles World Airport’s natural resources team has spent much of the years since then working on a recovery plan for the butterfly, which includes a restoration area spanning more than half of the former Surfridge footprint.

  • Aman will open Amansanu, in Texas Hill Country less than 90 minutes from Austin.

  • The pre-2018 Richard Tyler uniforms are still better than what we’ve seen since.

    Take a Tour of Delta’s New Uniforms
    by
    u/CactusBoyScout in
    delta

  • Maybe birth tourism is actually good – in that it screens for the right people – as long as it’s not too easy to do .

  • We absolutely do know that Waymos are safer than human drivers

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Birth tourism good? Sure, for the family and not for the American people. The parents are dishonest, manipulative and self-serving.

  2. Not gonna ‘yuck’ anyone’s ‘yum,’ but… if you’re one of Hertz ‘best customers’… then, dawg, you a masochist.

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