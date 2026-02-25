Hyatt Charging $20 For A Coffee Pod, MGM Wants $180 For Two Drinks—You’re Now A Mark, Not A Guest [Roundup]

We find that the first year value is $3,149, exceeding even the value of the former leader, the American Express Platinum Card, at $2,630. However, redeeming every bit of this value requires a spend of roughly $35,788 during the year in order to generate enough of the internal currency known as Bilt Cash (hereinafter B$) to use the offers on the Bilt card. But that level of spend is not materially different from that required to support spend on the AMEX Platinum or the card below it, by some distance, the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which was worth only $1544 in FM first year benefits.