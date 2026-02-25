Hyatt Charging $20 For A Coffee Pod, MGM Wants $180 For Two Drinks—You’re Now A Mark, Not A Guest [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

Comments

  1. Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post agrees with Gary?

    Well, well, well… turns out, View from the (Right) Wing is back!

  2. I agree with having a dashcam for a rental but having a camera recording the driver is probably an invasion of privacy. That said, the camera did show a driver who was doing other things and couldn’t be bothered to drive full time. Her story about being forced off of the road is shown to be a lie from the external facing camera, looking at the drivers on the other side of the road and whether any drivers passed her.

  3. Speaking of crazy Vegas pricing – at Cosmo, beer in the minibar is cheaper than the cheapest water in the minibar – $13 vs $15.

