Frontier Passenger’s Epic Meltdown Goes Viral—This Airline Is Synonymous With Chaos

A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was filmed being ejected from the aircraft, while shouting at the cabin about her ejection. The blonde woman in a hoodie with green backpack moves forward in the aircraft and gestures wildly as other passengers record the moment. She tells everyone to get out of her way. She’s dropping F-bombs.
And she doesn’t even know how to open the f’ing exit door. Hello? Hello? Hello? Hey, I think we need to… Can you just take a seat? Oh, no, no. No. I went off. I went off. Can you take a seat right here? No, no, no. You back up. You… We’re asking you to take a seat right here. You back up. I know. Back up. Back up. Back the f- up! That means you get the f- out of my face and I walk off and then you get arrested. You back the f- up.
The video is definitely not safe for work, or even work from home!
Frontier Airlines is installing first class seats and will offer first class upgrades. They’ve made smart changes to a frequent flyer program that can’t offer flat bed seats, long haul flights or award travel on other carriers. But at the end of the day, Frontier Airlines isn’t first class. And that’s going to be a limiting factor for their revenue. Their customers aren’t first class, either!
The Airline Observer Brian Sumers describes the new Frontier CEO during the airline’s earnings call as suggesting he “wants people to hate Frontier less, and no longer consider it the airline-of-last-resort — something to book only when it is materially cheaper.” He’ll do this by “reducing cancellations and improving our on-time performance.” However, it’s not just ‘a cheap fare and a stripped-down experience’ the other passengers are main characters in the experience.
This Frontier passenger was set off by being asked if she’s from Florida and claimed that crew had a problem with minorities. Here a woman decided to eject a disruptive Frontier passenger herself who was delaying the flight.
This Frontier meltdown is surely an all-time top 5too drunk to fly Frontier passenger brawled with police on board, yelling that she had a bomb. And here’s one who bit a cop after being removed in Miami.
I could go on, like this Frontier customer who punched a window until it cracked because his flirting with another passenger was rejected. He wound up tied up with belts and shoelaces. This shirtless Frontier passenger was duct taped after touching up flight attendants. And this one laughed ominously before choking the man in the next seat.
Sometimes they don’t even make it on board, like the one who threw a computer at check-in staff after missing their flight. Or the one who jumped the check-in counter and got into a hair-pulling fight with the agent. Here’s another good Frontier Airlines check-in brawl from a couple of months ago.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian says the problem with civility in the skies is poor people being able to fly, a function of the downward push deregulation had on airfares exacerbated by ultra-low cost carriers. He’s wrong, of course. But ultra-low cost carriers do tend to have more of these issues (though they seem more common on American than on United, as well).
Comments
In any society where flying gets cheaper you will see a larger percentage of mentally ill people flying.
That lady’s kind of cute.
Looks like she is on her way to the “Karen” convention in MSP.
Hmmm… what set this potential evacuee-er off? Off her Meds, alcohol, the crew, the airline, or stress? People in crisis often do not react logically to conventional stimuli, so i am going to just express a little sympathy that she gets taken care of by professional and kind medical people real soon.
Where is the video? It’s not in the link that you shared above, of someone rapping & dancing.
View from the Wing seems synonymous with chaos. Why discourage readers from flying by singling out isolated incidents such as this? Frontier transports 70,000 passengers every day, and you write about 1?
Seems more about rage baiting than being informative.
This would never have happened if Barry Biffle were still around…
I guess Frontier is competing with Spirit for the most… entertaining passengers.
“Delta CEO Ed Bastian says the problem with civility in the skies is poor people being able to fly, a function of the downward push deregulation had on airfares exacerbated by ultra-low cost carriers. He’s wrong, of course.”
But is he actually wrong, Gary? Because there’s a lot of evidence that he’s on the right track. Certainly this is not the only reason. One other commenter mentioned the proliferation of mental illness that we are seeing. But still, when poor and ignorant people end up on an airplane, they’re not going to react any differently than they would at home.
@stogieguy7 – yes, actually he’s wrong, read the linked-to discussion
Really, if Spirit and Frontier want sustainable profitability they should find a way to monetize the endless Youtube videos involving passenger meltdowns on their airlines.
When you fill your planes with money losing fares you also get endless problems which cost the airline even more money and lower employee moral. But Frontier is in a pickle. Start charging higher fares and maybe a better product to rid itself of the bottom of the barrel of society but Frontier might end up with half empty planes.
Why do people act crazy in airplanes and airports?
Yes. Front oee is terrible