Frontier Passenger’s Epic Meltdown Goes Viral—This Airline Is Synonymous With Chaos

A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was filmed being ejected from the aircraft, while shouting at the cabin about her ejection. The blonde woman in a hoodie with green backpack moves forward in the aircraft and gestures wildly as other passengers record the moment. She tells everyone to get out of her way. She’s dropping F-bombs.

And she doesn’t even know how to open the f’ing exit door. Hello? Hello? Hello? Hey, I think we need to… Can you just take a seat? Oh, no, no. No. I went off. I went off. Can you take a seat right here? No, no, no. You back up. You… We’re asking you to take a seat right here. You back up. I know. Back up. Back up. Back the f- up! That means you get the f- out of my face and I walk off and then you get arrested. You back the f- up.

The video is definitely not safe for work, or even work from home!

Frontier Airlines is installing first class seats and will offer first class upgrades. They’ve made smart changes to a frequent flyer program that can’t offer flat bed seats, long haul flights or award travel on other carriers. But at the end of the day, Frontier Airlines isn’t first class. And that’s going to be a limiting factor for their revenue. Their customers aren’t first class, either!

The Airline Observer Brian Sumers describes the new Frontier CEO during the airline’s earnings call as suggesting he “wants people to hate Frontier less, and no longer consider it the airline-of-last-resort — something to book only when it is materially cheaper.” He’ll do this by “reducing cancellations and improving our on-time performance.” However, it’s not just ‘a cheap fare and a stripped-down experience’ the other passengers are main characters in the experience.

This Frontier passenger was set off by being asked if she’s from Florida and claimed that crew had a problem with minorities. Here a woman decided to eject a disruptive Frontier passenger herself who was delaying the flight.

This Frontier meltdown is surely an all-time top 5too drunk to fly Frontier passenger brawled with police on board, yelling that she had a bomb. And here’s one who bit a cop after being removed in Miami.

I could go on, like this Frontier customer who punched a window until it cracked because his flirting with another passenger was rejected. He wound up tied up with belts and shoelaces. This shirtless Frontier passenger was duct taped after touching up flight attendants. And this one laughed ominously before choking the man in the next seat.

Sometimes they don’t even make it on board, like the one who threw a computer at check-in staff after missing their flight. Or the one who jumped the check-in counter and got into a hair-pulling fight with the agent. Here’s another good Frontier Airlines check-in brawl from a couple of months ago.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says the problem with civility in the skies is poor people being able to fly, a function of the downward push deregulation had on airfares exacerbated by ultra-low cost carriers. He’s wrong, of course. But ultra-low cost carriers do tend to have more of these issues (though they seem more common on American than on United, as well).