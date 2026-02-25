Passengers Demand Court Undo Alaska’s Hawaiian Airlines Merger—Say Deal Hurts Competition, Raises Prices

Alaska Airlines closed its acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines nearly 18 months ago, but a lawsuit is still tryingto unwind the deal – it was revived on appeala nd the plaintiffs are now seeking a restraining order that would preserve Hawaiian as a standalone airline.
Yoshimoto et al. v. Alaska Airlines, Inc., et al. is a private Clayton Act suit filed by passengers that initially tried to stop Alaska Air Group’s acquisition of Hawaiian.
The deal closed September 18, 2024 following DOT approval in exchange for several commitments that run for six years.
- Maintain minimum capacity on each route where the two airlines overlapped with nonstop service and where there was only one or fewer other competitors.
- Maintain existing interline agreements with other U.S. airlines and on existing terms.
- Not to enter into agreements at Honolulu airport that exclude or discriminate against new entrants or smaller competitors.
- Improve Hawaiian’s Customer Service Plan to match Alaska’s more generous policies on things like compensation, rebooking, and family seating.
- Better benefits for military families like free checked bags and change waivers.
- Maintain Hawaiian islands capacity.
- Frequent flyer program commitments.
In the original complaint, the plaintiffs sought to block the merger. Now they want the deal unwound, with Alaska gaining “over 40% capacity share for Hawai‘i–U.S. mainland routes.”
The Clayton Act allows for private injunctive relief when a merger may substantial lessen competition, tending to create a monopoly, and the suit assets this in Hawaii – U.S. mainland, interisland Hawaii, and Hawaii – Pacific. As a result, they claim airfares will rise.
Alaska moved to dismiss on standing, failure to plead a plausible relevant market, failure to plausibly allege anticompetitive effects even in the proposed markets. The district court dismissed for lack of Article III standing, characterizing the lawsuit’s allegations as harms to the general public and not specific, concrete injuries to individual plaintiffs.
However, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals held that the plaintiffs didn’t even allege an intention to purchase an airline ticket in the future – but the district court should have let the plaintiffs cure this defect, refiling with specific travel plans. So now they can just say ‘I wanted to buy a non-stop Honolulu – Austin flight but Alaska killed that route’? It was the first one they went to in order to grab a widebody aircraft.
- Plaintiffs now get to go back and document real changes to fares and routes after the merger. They’ll argue that integration is making the merger increasingly irreversible, so without immediate relief the court cannot restore Hawaiian as an independent competitor later.
- Alaska will argue that changes to fares, routes, and other policies are ordinary course of business for an airline, not reduced competition from the merger, and the specific commitments made to the federal government mitigate competitive concerns. Besides, you don’t impose a restraining order when monetary damanges can compensate for harms. And divestiture wouldn’t even help – Hawaiian was a troubled carrier without the merger.
Under the Ninth Circuit ruling, plaintiffs should be able to gain standing. But they have to demonstrate a real link between higher prices and reduced competition from the merger (not just that they paid more for a ticket). And Alaska has already made substantive commitments to the federal government that address the most plausible concerns in the case. I see almost no way a court orders a restraining order blocking further integration or unwinding integration. But they’re in a better position to extract a cash settlement (a ‘strike suit’ or shakedown).
Comments
Bwahahahaha! What did these clowns think, that M & A’s are always a GOOD thing for the consumers?
Actually, out of recent mergers, this one seems to have been the smoothest.
What arrogant stupid people thinking what they want is all that matters…really.
What Steve said and more. Simple fact is if Alaska/Hawaiian continues with what they are doing the market will be far better served than if Hawaiian had been left alone. Yes they are making changes from HA’s model that was floundering and about to shrink, but the end result of this merger is going to be both Hawaiian and Alaska combined will offer the traveling public way more than the two by themselves could have.
Airline merger is never good for consumers. America West, Northwest, Continental, AirTran… Several mergers happened. It is very different these days. It will never go back and never benefit consumers.
The most interesting thing to us frequent fliers is the commitment that was extracted in exchange for allowing the merger regarding frequent flyer devaluation. I’d like to hear your opinion as to whether they’ve complied with the requirements.
Lawsuit happy Americans and ambulance chasing lawyers willing to oblige. Legal system is so screwed up in this country.
@Steve – the requirements were actually pretty de minimis as-written, I do not think they’ve been violated
If the plaintiffs actually prevail with rulings by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, appeals to the Supreme Court may cause reversal if certiorari is granted since that has happened many times before.
There should probably be a court above the circuit courts and below the Supreme Court since there are so many decisions that are appealed to the Supreme Court and so few of those decisions granted certiorari. Two centuries ago the burden on the Supreme Court wasn’t anywhere near what it is now. Maybe build a court of judges appointed by the Supreme Court judges themselves with each one able to appoint say five judges to this sub Supreme Court. Each decision would have nine judges, one appointed by each Supreme Court judge. Have these as fixed groups. Then the Supreme Court would have a better idea of what to leave at those decisions and which to give certiorari.
Pipe dream, especially under this regime (pro-super-rich/corporation, anti-consumer/worker.)
What these knuckleheads don’t understand is that Alaska saved Hawaiian. That’s right, Hawaiian was going bankrupt with one foot already in the grave. Even with Alaska’s help last year, Hawaiian lost $500,000 per day. That’s PER DAY. So stop your crying and be thankful for Alaska.
@ Steve — OMG, you sound like Tim Dunn. Alaska has screwed over its customers. They have not maintained the value of their FF program as promised. They are just another back-stabbing corporation.
Government should take over all airlines, because corporations are all anti consumer and anti worker. These corporations can’t be trusted. In fact, this should be done across all industries. Problem solved. I don’t know why anyone hasn’t thought of or tried such a system before. It would surely work spectacularly.
@ 1990bot gets it.
Airline mergers usually don’t work out best for consumers. You always deal with increased prices less competition. And always the larger airline that takes over the smaller one guts their frequent flyer program. I’ve worked at Airlines forever this is what happens every time. The larger carrier thinks it’s too expensive to keep the smaller airline that they took over intact. Although they will always tell you that up front that oh that’s exactly what they’re going to do they’re going to keep the smaller carrier in this case Hawaiian intact blah blah blah I can guarantee you that won’t be the end result it never is it will just be Alaska now flying all of the routes there will be no Hawaiian Livery no Hawaiian anything but they won’t do it at first they’ll just gradually wean everybody into it.