Ritz-Carlton Guests Robbed Of $425,000 Seconds After Security Guard Vanishes—Was It An Inside Job? [Roundup]

A member of the hotel’s security team transported them to the building where they were staying. Upon arrival, the pair realized they did not have their room key. The complaint states that Mr. Sullivan specifically asked the security guard not to leave them alone. The guard, however, departed to obtain a replacement key.

“Within seconds of the security guard’s departure, multiple armed assailants emerged from nearby bushes in the immediate vicinity of the Plaintiffs’ building and robbed Plaintiffs at gunpoint,” the lawsuit alleges.

The complaint states that the assailants stole custom jewelry, a luxury watch, a designer bag, and other items with a combined appraised value exceeding $425,000. Mr. Sullivan also alleges that he was pistol-whipped during the robbery and suffered “excruciating pain and a pronounced black eye.”