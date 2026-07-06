Passenger Stranded By British Airways Got His Own Private United Airlines 737 To Take Him Home

After a man’s British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Chicago O’Hare diverted to Cincinnati on the 4th of July, that passenger says BA “abandoned him.” They “refused to help” get him back home and, he says, after “10+ calls to [American Airlines and British Airways] ustomer service” told him to:

“figure out [your] way home and situation on [your] own

Storms were bad, and two British Airways London – Chicago flights diverted on Saturday.

BA299 — Boeing 777-200, registration G-VIIM – Departed London Heathrow 1:09 p.m. and diverted to Cincinnati arriving at 6:01 p.m.



BA295 — Boeing 787-10, registration G-ZBLA. Departed London Heathrow 1:31 p.m. and diverted to Cincinnati arriving at 6:26 p.m.

Fortuantely, “an extremely patient and friendly baggage claim employee” helped get him booked onto United back to Chicago.

His United flight 1813 from Cincinnati to Chicago O’Hare wound up delayed about 6 hours due to the same storms that caused his inbound London flight to divert. And, as often happens with long delays, passengers give up waiting or more to other flights. That’s the usual reason this happens: he had the entire flights to himself.

The flight crew was incredibly kind – let me meet the pilots, sit in the cockpit for a pic, sit anywhere I wanted on the plane, gave me free snacks, and even gave special announcements throughout the flight directly to me.

He was literally the only passenger on this United Airlines Boeing 737. The pilots welcomed him into the cockpit for photos (they kept the cockpit door closed for the flight, per FAA regulations), he was encouraged to sit in first class, had unlimited snacks, and announcements were made just to him.

While he’s probably not entitled to UK261 cash delay compensation, because the diversion would have been done for safety and would be considered “extraordinary circumstances.” However, they’re still responsible for his onward transportation to his destination and for meals at the O’Hare airport while he waited out that United flight until well past midnight.

It was a mere two weeks ago that another United Airlines customer had a flight all to themselves.

Everyone always thinks that airlines cancel flights because they haven’t sold enough tickets. That’s almost never true. They’re going to need the plane in the next city to operate the next flight. They’re going to need the crew in the next city, too, to continue their sequence. They could cancel the flight and if they don’t get the crew to that next city, if they just break the trip and send other pilots and flight attendants, they’re paying employees twice! So they send the plane.

I’ve flown alone in first class many times, on Singapore Airlines; Thai Airways; Korean Air; ANA; Lufthansa and several others. But I’ve never had an entire aircraft to myself.

The closest I came was in the late 80s from New York to Cincinnati with just two or three other passengers after a series of delays and then my January 1, 2000 (“Y2K”) flight on United from Los Angeles to Washington Dulles flight was on a near-empty Boeing 777 because everyone else was afraid to fly that day.