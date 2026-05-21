Rideshare Passenger Got A Damage Bill — Then Noticed The Photo Had An AI Logo [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. On the Lyft story, glad they sided with the rider and banned the driver in that case. Scammers gonna scam. Gotta fight back.

    On Hyatt, it’s over. This devaluation has been brutal. Closed my Chase card. Cat 1-4 certificates are now basically worthless. Good riddance.

    On Capella, good for them. Not sure they’re at Aman-level, but I know Ben at OMAAT can’t say enough good things. So, maybe there’s something to it!

  2. Guessing you meant “Gemini” when you used “Gemeni” regarding the AI-generated photo. What’s a Gary Left no Typo Behind story without at least one error?!

  3. Another thing to look out for when ride hailing. And no, I am not ride sharing when I take Uber.

  4. @jns — Bah! Elon would prefer you call “ride Roman Salute-ing”… *cough*

  5. @ Gary — What is this “Gemeni”? Typo by you or pirated knockoff of Gemini.

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