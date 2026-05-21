Rideshare Passenger Got A Damage Bill — Then Noticed The Photo Had An AI Logo [Roundup]

@AmericanAir Hi American Airlines, I’m currently on flight AA915 from Miami to Bogotá on May 19 in First Class and my tray table is marked inoperative and unusable. The crew is aware, but I wanted to document the issue since it impacted the seat experience. Could someone assist? pic.twitter.com/dTf1LdEiMY

Skywards is a program with so little value that I haven’t paid this much mind. Japan Airlines remains better for Emirates business class redemptions. Emirates matters for pricey first class redemptions and for upgrades from business class to first class.

Jessica Simpson is finally explaining why her kids were riding economy while she was chilling up front in first class during that awkward flight with ex Nick Lachey 👀 https://t.co/vy6isDqtGY

I can probably only afford Capella Tufu Bay in Sanya in the off-season, though. I’d love to stay at the Bangkok and Ubud properties. I look longingly at Sydney’s Capella whenever I’m there and stay elsewhere. In some sense I hope they do not succeed branding themselves at the Rosewood level because rates would surely rise, and they are probably today offering a similar product at lower price point.