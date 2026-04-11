Rumor: Southwest To Ban Carry-On Bags On Its Cheapest Tickets

Southwest Airlines may take a new step towards destruction of what’s left of their brand as a passenger-friendly business, according to Enilria, banning customers on their cheapest tickets from using their overhead bins.

According to the report, Southwest Airlines “is studying flipping over to the United camp” and not allowing customers who buy basic economy fares to bring carry-on bags onboard their aircraft.

This would mean more bag fee revenue, because customers would have to check their rollaboards



And it would speed up boarding, like the days of bags fly free when customers brought fewer bags into the cabin. Stowing the bags takes time. Searching for scarce bin space takes time. And dealing with gate checking bags due to not enough bin space takes time (and if they have to gate check basic economy passenger bags, at least they’d get a penalty fee for doing so).

This would make the basic economy experience on Southwest worse than basic economy on Delta and American, both of whom allow passengers to bring a bag that requires use of the overhead bin, in addition to a personal item that fits under the seat.

United’s basic economy fare today is the worst, but apparently they do not believe they lose business because of the restriction. Many of the people buying these fares are infrequent and low information flyers, and it’s likely many aren’t aware of the rule (though it isn’t hidden) or assume that on average airline policies are similar so they wouldn’t do better elsewhere even though booking basic economy on American or Delta at a similar price is a much better deal, both for convenience and paying one less bag fee.

American, of course, will give back some of that customer advantage starting next month by charging basic economy passengers $5 more for a checked bag than they charge other customers ($55 vs $50).

Southwest Airlines used to heavily market ‘transfarency’, the idea that the price of their ticket was the price to travel. They are no longer transfarent, and would be betting that their customers are low information customers who wouldn’t know better than to seek a better deal elsewhere.

Hopefully they do not truly see themselves in a race to the bottom that they’re committed to winning.