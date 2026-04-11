Taxi App Users Warn Of Scam — Drivers Claim The Payment Failed, Then Charge You Again [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Yum! If they made it taste good, I applaud American for finding a way to serve Beef Wellingtons in the sky – although personally, I find a whole Wellington log being cut tableside as part of the traditional experience.

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