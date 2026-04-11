Taxi App Users Warn Of Scam — Drivers Claim The Payment Failed, Then Charge You Again [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Be careful using the Curb app paying for a taxi, there’s a known scam where the driver claims not to have been paid (‘problem with the app’) and insists you pay directly also. You may then be dealing with the relevant regulator. I’ve had an issue jumping through hoops and initial denials with a credit card dispute over a similar issue in the past.
Last year I took a taxi from SFO. During the ride I paid using the Curb app via PayPal. Then at the end the driver said the Curb app didn't work. So I paid again in cash.
Welp, it definitely did work. He double charged me. I contacted Curb. They said contact the cab company. I… https://t.co/1eNzrK9mXf pic.twitter.com/RpYBK96so5
— Chris Albon (@chrisalbon) April 9, 2026
- I’ve heard mixed things about the American Airlines 100th anniversary beef wellington, and haven’t tried it myself. Here is a very positive take:
You did it @AmericanAir 🙌
Centennial Beef 🥩 Wellington!@GordonRamsay will be proud.
Very well executed, and was quite impressed by the béarnaise sauce! No idea how they kept that “smooth” for inflight service. 😳
✈️ AA2507 PBI-DFW-las ✈️
💺 2F pic.twitter.com/drDt1pt7g0
— ᴛʀᴀᴠᴇʟᴢᴏʀᴋ (@TravelZork) April 10, 2026
- Amex loses Lufthansa lounge access
- Air Canada Cafes open in Montreal and Vancouver the food is a step above United’s Club Fly concept (which itself is a nicer space than American’s Provisions).
- JetBlue TrueBlue redemptions on United Airlines were already mediocre – the United partnership is off to an inauspicious start – and now things have gotten worse. They’re adding cash surcharges to international redemptions, something U.S. airlines rarely do (American has them on BA awards and very modest ones on Iberia, Delta has charged them on international-originating redemptions).
- Meanwhile Virgin Atlantic has hiked award surcharges for the second time in a year. Those Virgin miles were already among the least valuable overall (though there are uses). Now they’re worth less.
- ”
United Airlines has been accused of sacking a long-serving 76-year-old aircraft technician after he took a bottle of water from an airplane because he was suffering heart palpitations and lightheadedness to the point at which he thought he was about to pass out unless he took a sip of water.”
Comments
Yum! If they made it taste good, I applaud American for finding a way to serve Beef Wellingtons in the sky – although personally, I find a whole Wellington log being cut tableside as part of the traditional experience.
Very bad optics United when taking a bottle of water is grounds for dismissal.