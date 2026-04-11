Taxi App Users Warn Of Scam — Drivers Claim The Payment Failed, Then Charge You Again [Roundup]

Last year I took a taxi from SFO. During the ride I paid using the Curb app via PayPal. Then at the end the driver said the Curb app didn't work. So I paid again in cash.

Welp, it definitely did work. He double charged me. I contacted Curb. They said contact the cab company. I… https://t.co/1eNzrK9mXf pic.twitter.com/RpYBK96so5

— Chris Albon (@chrisalbon) April 9, 2026