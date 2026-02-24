You See The Guy Walking On The Runway?”—Air Traffic Control Orders American Airlines Flight To Stop At Phoenix Airport

A man left his car on the street outside the Phoenix airport on Monday evening, got onto airport property, and made his way onto the airfield. Just before 6 p.m., American Airlines Flight 1804 to Tampa contacted the Tower:

Tower: “American 1804, Tower. You see the guy over there by G1? … walking on the runway?”

AA1804: “The guy walking on the runway?”

Tower: “Yes, sir.”

AA1804: “No, we don’t.”

Tower: “He’s clear of the runway for that landing traffic, but he’s like waving his arms at me right now.”

ATC: “There’s a guy walking on the runway?” Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport this evening, some nut job tried to flag down an American Airlines flight and then started running down the runway. Maybe they missed their flight? Audio via @theATCapp pic.twitter.com/nj7J5Dghos — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) February 24, 2026

Tower immediately called airport ops and warned he was about to cross onto the active surface:

Tower: “We’re calling the ops right now. Hopefully we’ll get somebody out there shortly. … He’s about ready to cross the, uh, hold short line.”

Tower: “American 1804, roger, just hold position.”

AA1804: “We’ll hold.”

Phoenix police detained the man and transported him to a hospital for evaluation after determining he was experiencing a mental health crisis

Another pilot reported the man left his shoes on Runway 7 Right.

.@PhoenixPolice responded around 5:15pm. Per police: “Officers were able to detain the man, who was later identified as being in crisis.” Man was transported to a hospital for evaluation. — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) February 24, 2026

