Airport Documents Reveal New Delta Sky Club Coming To Honolulu — Southwest And Alaska Getting New Lounges Too

Three new airline lounges are coming to Honolulu airport.

Last week I wrote that Southwest Airlines had increased the size plan for its airport lounge in Honolulu since a lease was first approved in the fall.

There are two more lounges that heave been leased at the Honolulu airport – one space for Alaska Airlines, and another for Delta.

The Alaska Airlines lease for 20 years includes “portions of Building 305, Mauka Extension of the Inter-Island Terminal, Second Level” totaling 14,022 square feet at $156.14 per square foot, and a required $15 million investment in improvements in the space.

This looks to me like the new premium lounge that Alaska Airlines announced last year.

The first design concepts, which are largely inspired by Hawaii’s rich natural elements, include intentional areas of surprise, organic forms, and tactile discovery. The space will come to life through sculptural elements, bold pops of color and reflective beams of light that create a relaxing environment for guests embarking on their own journey.

Meanwhile Delta’s lease in “Terminal 2, Diamond Head Domestic Extension (Bldg 341, 2nd level) + Diamond Head Connecting Link (Bldg 363, 2nd level)” is 12,280 square feet for 10 years with minimum $8 million investment in improvements in the space.

The current Delta Sky Club is across from gate G1 and smaller. This is adjacent to F2. All three lounge leases appear to be for similar sized space.