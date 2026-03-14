American Airlines Closed Customer Service Counters For Good But Left The Sign Up — So Stranded Passengers Lined Up For No One [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • American Airlines closed customer service counters but left the counters and signage there, so it’s a real disconnect for passengers when their flights are cancelled and there’s no one there to help.

  • Aircraft cleaner in Salt Lake City charged with stealing a $9,000 watch that was dropped by a Delta passenger.

  • “Amazing experience, will come again next missle”

  • Yes, they should actually get a 50% refund. Or at least a confirmed upgrade to actually experience first class on a future flight (valid in a discounted inventory but not virtually non-existent upgrade inventory). That’s a minority view, I realize, but it’s a hill I’ll continue to die on…

  • Finnair nerfs partner Hawaii awards raising Alaska/Hawaiian pricing up to 100%

  • Always love stories about Willem-Alexander.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  2. @Gary,
    I can’t believe you gave Rick Rector more airplay on his campaign against AA. Did you even look at the posts he has recently made? Dozens of posts slamming AA since July 2025.

  4. Gary Leff writes, “American Airlines Closed Customer Service Counters For Good But Left The Sign Up — So Stranded Passengers Lined Up For No One.” This situation illustrates how American Airlines’ recent approach to customer service leaves passengers without support. The customer service desk is unstaffed, and although passengers see a sign promising help, they grow increasingly frustrated as they wait for assistance that never arrives.

    But don’t worry—this bold new way to handle customers isn’t about making your life easier. It’s about cutting staff costs so AA bosses keep their holiday bonuses. Santa’s got nothing on them. Instead of hotel and meal vouchers, if your flight breaks down, you’ll get to shop at airport vendors with your own money. This is all part of AA’s new “You’re On Your Own” plan, thanks to higher jet fuel prices and some creative math. So passengers often have no choice but to pay $300 for an airport hotel, while wondering if they are playing “Survivor: American Airlines Terminal Edition.”

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