American Airlines Closed Customer Service Counters For Good But Left The Sign Up — So Stranded Passengers Lined Up For No One [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- American Airlines closed customer service counters but left the counters and signage there, so it’s a real disconnect for passengers when their flights are cancelled and there’s no one there to help.
@AmericanAir great idea canceling everyone’s flights from DCA today and then deciding not to have any customer service agents on ground! pic.twitter.com/F3OXoHe36Y
— statistics_enjoyer (@dienda_discock) March 12, 2026
- Aircraft cleaner in Salt Lake City charged with stealing a $9,000 watch that was dropped by a Delta passenger.
- “Amazing experience, will come again next missle”
I just realized that Israelis have been reviewing bomb shelters and it’s amazing 😂 pic.twitter.com/VQrdKpvZ8F
— ~Jachnun Supremacist~ נפתלי בן מתתיהו (@JachnunEmpire) March 12, 2026
- Yes, they should actually get a 50% refund. Or at least a confirmed upgrade to actually experience first class on a future flight (valid in a discounted inventory but not virtually non-existent upgrade inventory). That’s a minority view, I realize, but it’s a hill I’ll continue to die on…
Well @AmericanAir we guess it is to much to ask that your employees work instead of knitting on our flight to Punta Cana today…. pic.twitter.com/UhMo6ERi0A
— Rick Rector (@RickRectorWapak) March 12, 2026
As a follow up. Almost everyone in First Class had to take our empty drinks to her for refills. Not Cool. I paid for shitty service and should get a 50% refund!!!!!!
— Rick Rector (@RickRectorWapak) March 12, 2026
- Finnair nerfs partner Hawaii awards raising Alaska/Hawaiian pricing up to 100%
- Always love stories about Willem-Alexander.
King William-Alexander made his last flight as a guest pilot for KLM on a line flight aboard the blue Boeing 737 yesterday. KLM will replace these devices with the Airbus A32neo. The King is going to retrain himself for this type of device in the coming period.
🎥 RVD & KLM pic.twitter.com/kBL16vGJYr
— ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) March 12, 2026
Comments
Putting your Omega timepiece in your pocket?? Someone please save that poor watch.
@Gary,
I can’t believe you gave Rick Rector more airplay on his campaign against AA. Did you even look at the posts he has recently made? Dozens of posts slamming AA since July 2025.
At Finnair… *boo hiss*
Gary Leff writes, “American Airlines Closed Customer Service Counters For Good But Left The Sign Up — So Stranded Passengers Lined Up For No One.” This situation illustrates how American Airlines’ recent approach to customer service leaves passengers without support. The customer service desk is unstaffed, and although passengers see a sign promising help, they grow increasingly frustrated as they wait for assistance that never arrives.
But don’t worry—this bold new way to handle customers isn’t about making your life easier. It’s about cutting staff costs so AA bosses keep their holiday bonuses. Santa’s got nothing on them. Instead of hotel and meal vouchers, if your flight breaks down, you’ll get to shop at airport vendors with your own money. This is all part of AA’s new “You’re On Your Own” plan, thanks to higher jet fuel prices and some creative math. So passengers often have no choice but to pay $300 for an airport hotel, while wondering if they are playing “Survivor: American Airlines Terminal Edition.”