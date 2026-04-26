Viral Flight Attendant Meltdown Video Exposed A Passenger’s Secret Mistress [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. That’s some hot-goss, Gary!

    @Mantis — Is that you with the white hair? Then again, Dr. Toboggan is pretty bald…

    @Denver Refugee — “It’s always Denver.” You blushing yet?

  2. IMHO there are 2 places you should never get money from an ATM – a casino and a strip club. Both add crazy fees. Also, from a purely practical standpoint anyone that gets money from an ATM at a casino has a problem. Take what you plan to spend or set up a casino credit line (and use it responsibly). That being said I did set up a Schwab checking account to pair with my brokerage account and go their debit card. I got is mainly for international travel as they rebate any ATM fees charged worldwide. However, I have seen test cases where domestic “crazy” ATM fees up to $30 a transaction have been rebated as well.

    As with many things on this blog it is all about using the right card.

  3. @Retired Gambler — Use one of those debit cards (like Schwab) which reliable reimburse all fees, including the crazy ones, worldwide. (Though, for the sake of not returning to your former degenerate lifestyle, maybe don’t use the ones at casinos anyway.)

  5. I will get to see how boarding goes several times during the next two weeks. I have not had any problem with it before. I will see if that changes.

    As far as getting outed on the AirAsia flight, this is one more reason to wear masks on airplanes.

  6. I believe China Southern has disclaimed this Karen. To what extent we can believe China Southern’s disclaimer is another matter.

    Circulating in the Chinese blogosphere is a saying that can be loosely translated as: Not all Chinese behave this way, but all those who behave this way are Chinese.

  9. Where’s @Manhattan West (EWR) for his hot-take on the lady? Sir, tell us your thoughts on ‘smells,’ again!

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