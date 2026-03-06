American Airlines Long Haul Plans for Next Winter Are Out — The New Airbus A321XLR Lets Them Extend Europe Flying in the Slow Season

American Airlines is turning Europe flights year-round and extending the seasonality of others as they turn to the smaller, long-range Airbus A321XLR. Some routes can’t support a plane as large as a Boeing 787 with American’s route network in the winter time as traffic across the Atlantic falls precipitously. And American’s Boeing 787’s rely on carrying alot of passengers in the back of the plane.

The new Airbus A321XLR is much smaller and less expensive to operate. It’s also premium-heavy, needing far fewer passengers to make money as long as those skew premium economy and business class customers.

New York JFK – Barcelona will become daily service, with the Airbus A321XLR taking over in winter.

Philadelphia – Amsterdam will see Airbus A321XLR service in the slow winter February 25 – March 27 period.

They’re extending the season that Philadelphia – Edinburgh operates, made possibly by having the Airbus A321XLR fly the route October 25 – January 5.

Phialdephia – Lisbon will shift to the A321XLR for the lead January 5- February 25 period.

Here are the details of American’s planned long haul schedule changes, per aviation watchdog JonNYC:

AA: lots of hot XLR action for winter/Europe pic.twitter.com/re2khkjwmn — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) March 6, 2026

Not every long haul flight is an extension, though. Los Angeles – Auckland won’t operate daily in peak December. Miami – Paris is being cut for the winter (this surprised me).

Four years ago I told you to expect that widebody service to Europe in the summer time would swap to the Airbus A321XLR and that we’d primarily see the plane flying out of Philadelphia nand New York JFK. And I wrote in 2023 that American planned to use the plan to turn some summer seasonal routes into year-round service. That’s exactly what’s happening.

They squeezed too many seats into the plane. There’s not enough room in the galleys. There probably aren’t enough lavatories. TVs in business class have to be stowed for meal service. And they launched the plane without having the doors certified to close on the business suites. The plane also doesn’t have the range that was hoped for.

I wrote back in December that American had reduced its order of A321XLRs from 50 to 40. The airline confirmed this publicly just a couple of weeks ago.

A smaller plane that can make it across the Pond is less expensive to operate than a larger one. So the Airbus A321XLR can work. But they need to generate more revenue per passenger to cover that cost than they do on a widebody, which is a big part of why the plane is configured with so many business and premium economy seats relative to coach, really flipping the script on American’s strategy. This plane has as many business class seats as American offers on the much larger Boeing 787-8. We’ll see if they can fill the forward sections of the aircraft in those tight winter periods.