Iran Hits Dubai Airport Again — Flights Suspended, Then Resumed as Tehran Signals De-Escalation

Iran attacked the Dubai airport again. The airport shut down, with all flights once again suspended. However, not long after Emirates resumed operations.

Another Iranian attack drone hit Dubai International Airport, barely missing Concourse A. pic.twitter.com/axvNdrXUFn — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 7, 2026

Passenger :This morning at Dubai Airport.. settled at the gate to fly out, then huge bang + smoke…. full evacuation, shuffled THREE times to safe spots while waiting. Terrifying in the moment but everyone stayed composed, and now it's all smooth… people are heading back to… pic.twitter.com/8okNULDGB7 — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) March 7, 2026

Following the incident, several flights diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Iran apolgized for its incessant attacks on neighboring Arab states, saying they will no longer launch these attacks unless attacked by one of these countries first. It doesn’t appear that a strategy of attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure was working to force these countries to pressure the United States into scaling back the war, and was increasing the risk instead that they would join forces against Iran outright.

Attacks on civilians in the region hasn’t been collateral damage from Iran’s military – they have been the point – although the regime now says these will not continue.