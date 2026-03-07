No Matter How Much You Pay Southwest Airlines, You Can’t Move to an Empty Seat [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Even when you pay the most Southwest Airlines asks in seat fees, you still can’t spread out into open seats, ‘what did I do wrong?’
I’m on a flight right now and one man was the only person in an emergency row. He scooted over to the window seat from the aisle and they made him scoot back.
I also paid for an emergency row seat. There are two people next to me. All the other rows around me (same class or lower) only have one person on them. We still can’t scoot over even though we paid for seats. Guess I should have been checking the seating map continuously to try to be spread out.
The man mentioned above has never flown southwest before and was so confused about the flight attendant being upset that he scooted over. He is European and has never flown southwest before and asked me what he did wrong.
- The JFK AirTrain gets more expensive, but it does not get better.
JFK AirTrain price increase March 2026
- “If you have the AA credit card, you should be exempt from the ad before the wifi” good point!
- 20,000 American AAdvantage miles for switching service to AT&T Your account has to maintain service for 60 days.
Since the miles are earned with submission of a form, seems like you should also be able to earn shopping portal points as well, incidentally that offer is for AAdvantage miles but Rove seems to offer twice as many points as airlines do. (HT: Doctor of Credit)
- Hyatt’s Eliza Jane leaving for Marriott? That would actually be on-brand because although I rather liked the hotel the few times I’ve stayed there, they kept charging a credit card transaction fee even for paying with a Hyatt Visa (1) when they only take electronic payment, and (2) after telling Hyatt they’d stopped the practice. Bad actors windup up with Marriott almost seems too on-the-nose.
- Lender takes over Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk at foreclosure auction No other bidders showed up.
Comments
“No Matter How Much You Pay Southwest Airlines, You Can’t Move to an Empty Seat”
This is totally wrong. You can move after takeoff and seatbelt sign off (10k ft.).
What’s the end game in this whole Southwest kerfuffle? Are the FA’s deliberately sticking to policy to make a point? These “don’t change seats” stories are right up there with Las Vegas “nickel-and-diming” stories on social media. Las Vegas visitation has been on a downward trend for a few months now. There are multiple reasons for that, but the outrageous fees and charges are certainly one of them. If the ultimate goal is to punish Southwest by driving business to other airlines, some of these same FA’s might find themselves on the unemployment line. What part of this “business strategy” am I missing?
You wanted assigned seating. You got assigned seating. Good and hard.
On the JFK AirTrain: Between terminals has always been free; however, from JFK to Howard Beach or Jamaica stations has a fare (which was discounted 50% during the pandemic, but that is no more).
If you want to connect from JFK airport to the NYC subway system for just $3 (for the MTA), take the Q10 bus to/from Lefferts Blvd A Train station (not to be confused with Far Rockaway, which is Howard Beach, which has the fare).
IYKYK.
(@L737, this is the Q70 equivalent for LGA, but for JFK. There’s also a bus from EWR to Newark’s Penn Station, where you can then take the PATH to Manhattan for a similar cheaper fare.)
@L3… Maybe on your flights but so far I have been on 3 SWA flights that had room to spread out and not only did they make an announcement about no seat switching, they actively enforced it when people tried to move.
I get them not wanting people to get a free upgrade, but if you’re moving to a coparable seat to spread out, who cares? If I go from one aisle seat to another aisle seat within the same class, so what?