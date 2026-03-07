No Matter How Much You Pay Southwest Airlines, You Can’t Move to an Empty Seat [Roundup]

I’m on a flight right now and one man was the only person in an emergency row. He scooted over to the window seat from the aisle and they made him scoot back.

I also paid for an emergency row seat. There are two people next to me. All the other rows around me (same class or lower) only have one person on them. We still can’t scoot over even though we paid for seats. Guess I should have been checking the seating map continuously to try to be spread out.

The man mentioned above has never flown southwest before and was so confused about the flight attendant being upset that he scooted over. He is European and has never flown southwest before and asked me what he did wrong.