American Airlines Touts New Greenwashing Deal With Google, When Their Contrail Work Matters Far More

Breeze Airways CEO and JetBlue founder David Neeleman calls sustainable aviation fuel “a joke.” He’s not wrong.

Non-petroleum fuel gets blended with traditional fossial fuels. But the alternative fuels generally take fossil fuels to produce, and bid up crops making food more expensive. It’s also supply-constrained. And the programs to encourage them are largely agricultural subsidies and aviation subsidies.

The argument for them is – sure, that’s true today – but if you subsidize them enough you’ll get the demand that spurs development of something that actually works in the future, maybe. The head of sustainability at American Airlines says,

[A]irlines initially underestimated the scale and complexity of creating an entirely new aviation fuel market. “We had some hubris about how this was all going to happen,” Blickstein acknowledged. Blickstein said American used approximately 14 million gallons of SAF in 2025 against roughly 4.5 billion gallons of conventional jet fuel consumption, illustrating the scale challenge facing the industry. “SAF costs two to three times what regular jet fuel costs,” Blickstein said.

So I’m skeptical when American announces a new deal with Google on sustainable aviation fuel, and quotes the very same executive:

“Our industry-leading agreement with Google is a critical step forward in reducing emissions from our operations.”

It’s an agreement for Sustainable Aviation Fuel certificates .



. “American will purchase and take delivery of physical fuel for Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) through existing infrastructure”



“Google will receive the environmental benefits to help address its emissions from employee business travel via the SAFc Registry”

So it’s Google greenwashing by paying American Airlines to make the sustainable aviation fuels commitments they’ve been talking up a commitment towards for years anyway. And this is all thanks to state subsidies, too.

This agreement was made possible by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly enacting a SAF tax credit.

Illinois and Google pay American to do something inefficient that makes very little difference for the environment. And American is fine with it because they’re getting paid for the virtue signal.

The irony of course is that American and Google did real work that matters to reduce environmental footprint, but that doesn’t get ‘credit’ the way this does.

Just 15% of flying leads to the formation of contrails. Hydrogen-based fuels won’t solve the contrails problem. But a 2,000 foot increase in cruise altitude reduces contrails 62% (a 4,000 foot increase would reduce it by 92%). To approach this, and it isn’t always possible, airlines need better meteorological data for flight planning. American Airlines and Google experimented with this and it works,

A group of pilots at American flew 70 test flights over six months while using Google’s AI-based predictions, cross-referenced with Breakthrough Energy’s open-source contrail models, to avoid altitudes that are likely to create contrails. After these test flights, we analyzed satellite imagery and found that the pilots were able to reduce contrails by 54%. This is the first proof point that commercial flights can verifiably avoid contrails and thereby reduce their climate impact.

The real solution to what’s a real challenge in climate has to be technological – new energy sources and carbon extraction.

Commercial air travel is about 2% of emissions, perhaps one fourth that of fashion). And did you know that per capita CO2 emissions in the United States are back to their 1913 levels? Here’s the relative decline since 1979:

I suppose this financial chicanery is mostly harmless, and better than Delta just buying fraudulent carbon credits.