Chase Sapphire Reserve Now Offering 2.5 Cent Per Point Hotel Redemptions Through Points Boost

I receive compensation for content and many links on this blog. Be aware that websites may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened. Citibank is an advertising partner of this site, as is American Express, Chase, and Capital One. Any opinions expressed in this post are my own, and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by my advertising partners. I do not write about all credit cards that are available -- instead focusing on miles, points, and cash back (and currencies that can be converted into the same). Terms apply to the offers and benefits listed on this page.
Chase is offering redemption values of 2.5 cents per point through Points Boost at 11 premium ‘The Edit’ hotels, paired with their writeup on “26 Trips to Take in 2026.”
‘Points Boost’ are specific opportunities to use points for increased value, normally ‘up to’ 2 cents a point in value for Chase Sapphire Reserve® (See rates and fees) cardmembers. When first launched last summer, The Edit hotels were all available at 2 cents apiece, but now frequently hover in the 1.67 cents range. (Flights are also available through Points Boost, with premium cabins sometimes delivering 2 cents apiece.)
And The Edit hotels are Chase’s answer to Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts:
- Premium benefits that include breakfast, early check-in and late check-out as well as room upgrade if available, and daily breakfast, generally a $100 food and beverage credit
- These bookings are also loyalty eligible, earning points with a hotel’s frequent guest program, as well as status credits and on-property benefits.
Here are the hotels where Chase is promoting 2.5 cent redemptions:
Hotel du Couvent, a Luxury Collection Hotel — Nice, France
InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa — Dominica
Four Seasons Hotel Osaka — Osaka, Japan
Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa — South Caicos
Nobu Hotel San Sebastian — Basque Country, Spain
Gardena Grodnerhof Hotel — Italian Dolomites
Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Grand Hyatt Deer Valley — Park City, UT
The Ritz-Carlton, Portland — Portland, OR
Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado — Santa Fe, NM
The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel — New York City, NY
Many of these hotels are places I’d love to stay! They’re also expensive, for the most part (though a couple price accessibly, especially Deer Valley outside of peak season and the Ritz-Carlton Portland). Chase hasn’t said when these elevated redemption deals will end.
The good news is strong points accessibility, you aren’t looking for award night rooms – you’re paying the prevailing rate through the Edit, and you’re getting additional benefits on top of just booking a regular room. And with expensive rooms comes earning a lot of points in a hotel frequent guest program, where applicable – like Hyatt or IHG.
I love seeing 2.5 cent redemptions because it raises the bar on the previous ‘up to 2 cents per point’ offering that’s available to Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardmembers, and makes that card’s points even more valuable.
Comments
Ok, but, The Edit is still waaay too limited. FHR remains the gold standard.
Also the Edit makes Hyatt Globalists pay destination fees that should be waived due to status.
Destination fees suck ass.
@Manhattan West (EWR) — Yeah, those fees do lick nuts. Which reminds me, why do we allow cabinet officials, like Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (not to be confused with nut-lick, though, it is close) to be so openly and brazely corrupt, enriching themselves and their families on the tariffs profiteering? Maybe we should stop all grifts, whether bogus fees, or self-dealing in the WH.
Ah, the illusion of value by promoting 2.5 cent redemptions at all of eleven properties. Following the opentable credit at tens of properties scheme. At least I hear the Citi Strata Elite credits are easy to use…
There’s Amex FHR (and Hotel Collection!) and there’s everything else. The Edit is simply everything else. But if you happen to be going to one of these specific properties and fancy a 2.5 cent redemption, good for you! I’m sure the tens of people that take advantage of this will be pleased.
We booked a hotel in Copenhagen last week. It is CSR Edit hotel. My 131k points times 2 equal 262k, plus the $250 hotel credit means my $2,885 reservation was FREE. Not bad for the $795 AF.
Also stayed at a Amex Fine Hotel in Columbus last weekend. The $630 for two nights got me the $300 Amex credit, in addition to the $100 hotel credit and 2 free breakfasts, plus the DL lounge at LGA.
How can I let these cards go?
@ WileyDog — Usually by calling the number on the back of the card and saying “cancel card” when prompted.
In general I am a cash hotel buyer and a points flyer. Lots of talk on this site about whether credits are easy to use. The Amex Plat FHR / Hotel Collection credits are simply easier to use than the Edit credits. And Amex has a better program. Chase frequently has inflated pricing compared to FHR – so the 2cpp is relative to Chase’s own pricing not necessarily similar market value. I liked the 1.5cpp flexibility a lot more than the limited point boost – as this post demonstrates point boost at meaningful values is quite limited.
But Chase points are valuable. Today I booked 4x JFK-ZRH on LX through Aeroplan for 200k Chase points. With the 20% bonus was the 240k total / 60k pp I needed. 50k pp for TATL business – will take that any day of the week over an inflated 2-2.5cpp through the Edit. YMMV and to each their own.