Chase Sapphire Reserve Now Offering 2.5 Cent Per Point Hotel Redemptions Through Points Boost

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Chase is offering redemption values of 2.5 cents per point through Points Boost at 11 premium ‘The Edit’ hotels, paired with their writeup on “26 Trips to Take in 2026.”

‘Points Boost’ are specific opportunities to use points for increased value, normally ‘up to’ 2 cents a point in value for Chase Sapphire Reserve® (See rates and fees) cardmembers. When first launched last summer, The Edit hotels were all available at 2 cents apiece, but now frequently hover in the 1.67 cents range. (Flights are also available through Points Boost, with premium cabins sometimes delivering 2 cents apiece.)

And The Edit hotels are Chase’s answer to Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts:



Premium benefits that include breakfast, early check-in and late check-out as well as room upgrade if available, and daily breakfast, generally a $100 food and beverage credit



These bookings are also loyalty eligible, earning points with a hotel’s frequent guest program, as well as status credits and on-property benefits.

Here are the hotels where Chase is promoting 2.5 cent redemptions:



Hotel du Couvent, a Luxury Collection Hotel — Nice, France

InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa — Dominica

Four Seasons Hotel Osaka — Osaka, Japan

Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa — South Caicos

Nobu Hotel San Sebastian — Basque Country, Spain

Gardena Grodnerhof Hotel — Italian Dolomites

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley — Park City, UT

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland — Portland, OR

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado — Santa Fe, NM

The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel — New York City, NY

Many of these hotels are places I’d love to stay! They’re also expensive, for the most part (though a couple price accessibly, especially Deer Valley outside of peak season and the Ritz-Carlton Portland). Chase hasn’t said when these elevated redemption deals will end.

The good news is strong points accessibility, you aren’t looking for award night rooms – you’re paying the prevailing rate through the Edit, and you’re getting additional benefits on top of just booking a regular room. And with expensive rooms comes earning a lot of points in a hotel frequent guest program, where applicable – like Hyatt or IHG.

I love seeing 2.5 cent redemptions because it raises the bar on the previous ‘up to 2 cents per point’ offering that’s available to Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardmembers, and makes that card’s points even more valuable.