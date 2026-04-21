Passengers Say American Airlines Pilots Fought — Stranding Them In The Hot Sun For 1.5 Hours

Sunday’s American Airlines flight from North Eleuthera airport in the Bahamas to Charlotte was cancelled. The aircraft, a CRJ700 regional jet operated by American’s wholly-owned carrier PSA, arrived nearly two hours late. Passengers had been waiting. Everyone was ready to go, and there was reportedly nothing wrong with the aircraft. They had a crew.
The situation went sideways – and it had nothing to do with the passengers. The pilots reportedly got into a fight.
(1) DONT FLY AMERICAN@AmericanAir my flight from ELH to CLT yesterday was cancelled due to pilots in the arriving flight getting in a heated argument in the cockpit and having to be retired for the evening. This absurdity cost me over $3k in charges…
— pedro (@peterb_____) April 20, 2026
It wasn’t immediately clear that the flight was going to be cancelled. In fact, passengers were queued outside for boarding. And they waited. “For over 1.5 hours.”
(3) we were kept completely in the dark the entire time, and the @AmericanAir agents had my wife, my infant son, and I all standing on the hot runway for over 1.5 hours before finally receiving a text that said our flight was cancelled.
— pedro (@peterb_____) April 20, 2026
This wasn’t the only American Airlines flight with passengers lined up outside in the Caribbean heat over the weekend.
Kudos to @AmericanAir for making all passengers line up outside in full 90F heat and blazing sun for over an hour till some actually fainted…AA1173 at Bonaire Flamingo Airport….absolutely unacceptable….there was no need to walk people out of the air conditioned gate… pic.twitter.com/PSGiaUP653
— Prakash (@prakashkirthi) April 18, 2026
And when the decision was made that the flight couldn’t go, that’s when American Airlines compounded the experience with poor ground handling. Nobody was flying that day. All passengers would need to be rescheduled. That meant they’d need hotel rooms, and they’d need transportation to the hotel. But they were on their own for all of that, even though the airline commits to provide this when flights are cancelled for reasons that are their responsibility.
When they fail to deliver this, they only cover their own contracted rates rather than what rooms actually cost travelers – even though they aren’t providing rooms at their contracted rates, and last minute rooms booked by indiviudals are often exorbitantly expensive.
(2) not one American agent offered us any hotel, taxi service, or any accomodations for the night. All we got was blank stares and “we’re sorry for the inconvenience” while being stranded in a remote airport in the Bahamas with no hotels nearby.
— pedro (@peterb_____) April 20, 2026
While this isn’t necessarily related to the cockpit fight or the poor ground handling, after another delay on their next flight home the next day and a connecting flight, none of this family’s bags made it either. American Airlines mishandles more bags than any other airline.
(5) to add insult to many injuries, upon arriving home at EWR after connecting in CLT, all three of our bags were lost, one of which included our car seat for our son for the uber ride home. I repeat: DONT FLY @AmericanAir
— pedro (@peterb_____) April 20, 2026
In some ways it’s surprising that fights in the cockpit don’t happen more often. Most pilots are professional but there are 9.8 million commercial flights each year in the United States. You’re pairing two people – usually male, testosterone-driven, frequently ex-military – and sticking them together in cramped quarters. There’s a clear chain of command, but also frequently strong personalities.
So occasionally that becomes combustible. Earlier this year a captain punched their first officer repeatedly while taxiing at LAX, following a dispute over speeding.
A male and female pilot got into a fight, the man slapped the woman, and they both left the cockpit on a flight out of London. Here’s a pilot who broke a flight attendant’s arm and lost a tooth on a flight in China. And this American Airlines flight wound up delayed 27 hours when a pilot assualted a ground agent on a flight out of Sao Paulo.
Comments
American Airlines and Bahamian hospitality. A match made in heaven.
What was it that the professionals said about those meowing and woofing… “be professional”… ““This is why you still fly an RJ”…
Where’s the Tim Dunn of American Airlines to pretend like PSA isn’t the same airline… no, no, you see Endeavor, SkyWest, etc. isn’t Delta… even though the ticket is marketed, sold as Delta, even though the livery says Delta (Connection), or American (Eagle), or United (Whogivesaturd).
Assuming there was an altercation between pilots they should be fired. No excuse for this behavior. This is a location with very limited hotels and hotels are expensive. AA should reimburse the full cost even if it was $2K a night. Do better with ground handling. Could have send out a replacement crew and plane, and deadheading pilots to fly the original plane back. It’s short flight to CLT.
Question: are pilots allowed to keep working after a public beat down?
Much MORE to the Story than being reported and will DEFINITELY be investigated by the Airline. Will they divulge what transpired Probably NOT and more than likely NEITHER of the Pilots will remain Employed for their antics. From a Passengers perspective it is more than frustrating to be thrown in the mix but from the Airline’s perspective they are thinking “Do you have any idea how much BS we deal with transporting thousands of UNHINGED people that have meltdowns on a Daily basis and disrupt our Operation?”. We live in a very precarious Society that thinks they can do whatever the hell they want at any given time and any where they choose……………FAFO, there are consequences for Your actions. Your Mouth. Your insatiable posts to be the Top Social Influencer. It really is getting ridiculous every damn time you Leave the House.
@George Romey — Maybe an neutral, objective investigation before immediately firing, locking-up, forever-banning, and your usual promotion of excessive, cruel and usual punishments that you so often fantasize about on here.
Also, ‘do better’ is a funny way of saying.. it sure would be nice if we had an EU-261 equivalent, which, because this was technically a ‘staffing issue’ the airline would need to compensate those affected passengers for the delay caused by this incident… instead, those folks get nothing. The free market decided they get screwed. Lame. So, yeah, we can and should ensure that airlines do better…
@ryan — Woah. Bit too much FAFO. Let’s breathe. In, hold it, out. Do it a few times. Magic.
@1990 Too bad whatever college you went to didn’t teach reading comprehension. I said:
Assuming there was an altercation between pilots they should be fired.
Pilots should never get to the point that they can’t fly the plane together. The airline should expect something better than Section 8 housing behavior from it’s crew. Again, assuming we are getting the facts properly correct.
America can Airlines,!the Carnival Cruise Lines will the sky.
I’ve never heard ANYTHING good about AA and avoid them at all costs…even if it means paying more for another airline….
@George Romey — Ah, so, add a little thinly-veiled bigotry on top. Got it. By “Section 8” are you merely attacking the poor, or a specific race, ethnicity, or other identifier?
@Maryland—When pilots argue or fight in the cockpit, should this be called a cockfight or just an in-flight entertainment upgrade? If this aviation thing doesn’t work out, these two professional pilots, working on behalf of PSA Airlines as American Eagle, are clearly training for their dream jobs: refereeing the next Spirit Airlines Florida departure gate Royal Rumble smackdown.
The CLT to Bahamas ops on those CRJs is a bad idea. If they don’t have an E170/5, don’t run the flight.