JetBlue Strands Passengers 100 Miles From Their Destination — ‘You’re On Your Own’ [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- JetBlue strands passengers 100 miles from their destination, tells passengers they’re on their own to find their way.
Ashleigh Banfield of @NewsNation gives commentary into her husband‘s JetBlue Airways saga, without notice they dropped everyone at an obscure airport 100 miles away from their actual destination where her husband was supposed to get his rental car, when they were deplaning an… pic.twitter.com/ShDgPxkJ0l
— (@MAGA_X_Times) April 19, 2026
- This might have been a strategy under Southwest Airlines open seating. Assigned seats ruined it – although it’s not clear it actually works, although this couple actually did sit next to each other on Southwest, and wound up married by the pastor who sat between them on the flight.
And then he does the same…
by
u/Appropriate-Push-668 in
oddlyspecific
- 25 years ago: the first-ever known filmed inflight meltdown, where two sisters began fighting on a United flight from San Francisco to Shanghai. They each got probation, a fine, and one hour of community service for each passenger on board, after the flight diverted to Anchorage. One wound up with several subsequent drug arrests.
Aboard United Airlines Flight 857, flying from San Francisco to Shanghai, twin sisters on their way to a modeling competition begin violently fighting.
They light cigarettes; spray perfume throughout the cabin; and verbally abuse other passengers.
Flight attendants who… pic.twitter.com/n9V1AsrzNU
— 2001 Live (@25YearsAgoLive) April 19, 2026
- FAA inspector works with Antifa influencer to stage anti-Israel protest
DEVELOPING: Former IDF Combat Medic & Miss Israel @noacochvaa is speaking for a fundraiser in Seattle. The location was kept secret except for attendees due to threats from activists
An Antifa influencer asked for someone to spend money to RSVP for the location so they could dox… pic.twitter.com/WGADLlOpP6
— Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) April 20, 2026
- The only possible solution here involves flexcuffs + lavatory.
This is why some people shouldn’t be allowed to fly… Would you say something or just suffer in silence? pic.twitter.com/JIdgiiYijy
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) April 20, 2026
- The psychology of elite status what drives irrational behavior in retaining tier behavior (and avoiding downgrades)
Comments
100,000th time… we need air passenger rights legislation in the US… EU has it… UK has it… Canada has it… c’mon, folks. We deserve better. (No, it doesn’t raise costs on consumers; no, insurance isn’t enough; when airlines fail us, they should pay-up. Period.)
@1990 , Please don’t hold up Canada as a shining example. Our APPR sucks. And the waiting list to have your case heard at the CTA is over 2 years.
I’m confused. How did the plane end up at the “wrong airport?” Was it a weather divert? Maintenance issue? If it was a weather divert the airline technically owes you nothing and if it’s late at night and a small station, or no station, there won’t be staff available. At that point just get a hotel and you should get notifications from the airline. Typically, the airline will fly in a crew the next day or you will need to wait until your crew is duty ready but you are on your own if it’s weather.
The dude and his wife make it like the pilot somehow landed at the “wrong airport.”
Interesting read on the psychology of status article!
@Raphael Solomon — Wrong. APPR is awesome. Got $1,000 CAD thanks to it, and all within the required 30 days. Not sure what trouble you’re dealing with, but perhaps you didn’t qualify. Even these existing programs can be improved upon. Would be better to have something than nothing.
@L737 — “Scruffy believes in this company.”
WOULD LIKE TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE JET BLUE INCIDENT. YOU CANNOT TAKE KAREN’S ACCOUNT WITHOUT CRITICAL THINKING, THE CIRCUMSTANCES ARE ALWAYS MORE NUANCED.
@Derek McGillicuddy — THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER?
I will never understand people like the guy with his leg up. I was on a Delta A220 in first class very recently when the passenger in front of me violently and without warning reclined his seat to it’s maximum limit. He then proceeded to treat the seat like a rocking chair, rhythmically pushing the chair past its mechanical design capability while banging into my knees with each backward movement. Zero regard for the human being sat behind him, never mind the fact that he was very likely damaging the airline’s seat.
@1990 – Bah! *Takes off hat and sheds a tear*
@L737 — “Life goes on… but I believe we’ll forever carry the pain on the inside… Scruffy’s gon die the way he lived.” *licks magazine* “yuppp”
Economics according to 1990: When a business’ costs to provide products or services increase, the business will not raise prices to pass the increases on to consumers. (“we need air passenger rights legislation in the US…No, it doesn’t raise costs on consumers”)
*(checks notes)*
*(sees that EVERY time any business incurs an increased cost, it passes on those costs to consumers in the form of higher prices)
@1990 like too many on airline sites believes the way to mint money on money losing fares is to just fill more seats with more planes and have more give mes and the profits will just flow. Definitely never took an economics class in college.