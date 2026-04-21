JetBlue Strands Passengers 100 Miles From Their Destination — ‘You’re On Your Own’ [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

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About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. 100,000th time… we need air passenger rights legislation in the US… EU has it… UK has it… Canada has it… c’mon, folks. We deserve better. (No, it doesn’t raise costs on consumers; no, insurance isn’t enough; when airlines fail us, they should pay-up. Period.)

  2. @1990 , Please don’t hold up Canada as a shining example. Our APPR sucks. And the waiting list to have your case heard at the CTA is over 2 years.

  3. I’m confused. How did the plane end up at the “wrong airport?” Was it a weather divert? Maintenance issue? If it was a weather divert the airline technically owes you nothing and if it’s late at night and a small station, or no station, there won’t be staff available. At that point just get a hotel and you should get notifications from the airline. Typically, the airline will fly in a crew the next day or you will need to wait until your crew is duty ready but you are on your own if it’s weather.

    The dude and his wife make it like the pilot somehow landed at the “wrong airport.”

  5. @Raphael Solomon — Wrong. APPR is awesome. Got $1,000 CAD thanks to it, and all within the required 30 days. Not sure what trouble you’re dealing with, but perhaps you didn’t qualify. Even these existing programs can be improved upon. Would be better to have something than nothing.

  7. WOULD LIKE TO KNOW MORE ABOUT THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE JET BLUE INCIDENT. YOU CANNOT TAKE KAREN’S ACCOUNT WITHOUT CRITICAL THINKING, THE CIRCUMSTANCES ARE ALWAYS MORE NUANCED.

  9. I will never understand people like the guy with his leg up. I was on a Delta A220 in first class very recently when the passenger in front of me violently and without warning reclined his seat to it’s maximum limit. He then proceeded to treat the seat like a rocking chair, rhythmically pushing the chair past its mechanical design capability while banging into my knees with each backward movement. Zero regard for the human being sat behind him, never mind the fact that he was very likely damaging the airline’s seat.

  11. @L737 — “Life goes on… but I believe we’ll forever carry the pain on the inside… Scruffy’s gon die the way he lived.” *licks magazine* “yuppp”

  12. Economics according to 1990: When a business’ costs to provide products or services increase, the business will not raise prices to pass the increases on to consumers. (“we need air passenger rights legislation in the US…No, it doesn’t raise costs on consumers”)

    *(checks notes)*

    *(sees that EVERY time any business incurs an increased cost, it passes on those costs to consumers in the form of higher prices)

  13. @1990 like too many on airline sites believes the way to mint money on money losing fares is to just fill more seats with more planes and have more give mes and the profits will just flow. Definitely never took an economics class in college.

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