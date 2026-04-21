Top United Executive Trashes American Airlines CEO: ‘He’s No Bob Crandall’

Patrick Quayle, the chief architect of where United Airlines flies, took a shot at American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, “I think we can all agree Robert Isom is not Robert Crandall.”

That was during meetings discussing and debating how the FAA would limit flying at Chicago O’Hare. They ultimately limited flights based on 2025 schedules which meant the biggest cuts have to come from United Airlines. That’s a win for American.

American will cut around 40 flights, while United will cut around 200 from its announced schedule. United was building purely strategic flying, meant to bury American and take gates away, with 198 more flights in summer 2026 than 2025 – 34% growth. They won’t be able to do that.

The FAA has now released redacted transcripts of their meetings on limiting flights at Chicago O’Hare. And Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Alliances, trashed Ameircan’s CEO while arguing (.pdf) that the carrier made poor choices in where they built back their flying after the pandemic.

American, if you look, chose to grow Austin; they chose to grow Charlotte, Miami, Dallas; they chose not — they chose not to grow Chicago. And that – that matters….

American Airlines retired too many planes during the pandemic. They retired their fleets of Airbus A330s, Boeing 767s, 757s, and Embraer E195s. They didn’t have the aircraft necessary to fully build back all of their hubs. And there was a pilot shortage, with airlines having paid pilots to retired early while not fully feeding the pipeline of new ones, so getting small regional jets flying was a challenge too.

That was a decision that constrained them, but it was made while Isom’s predecessor was CEO. He was airline President at the time, he wears it too. And it made sense given constraints at the time to put their assets where they’d perform best. With traditional business travel slower to return, that wasn’t Chicago.

Quayle lays out the consequence of that decision, but it’s not quite fair either:

So it’s not accidental that they have less share. And because of the choices they made, that they chose, that were endorsed by their CEO and their board, they lost gates.

American Airlines lost gates at Chicago O’Hare because the airport re-allocated gates based on historical flying – but they did so earlier than committed, and earlier than they’d put in writing they would.

Under the Airport Use and Lease Agreement, there was a ‘ramp up period’ that started once the city allocated new gate space and those assignments had been in place at least 12 months.



And then the annual redetermination couldn’t happen until April 1 of the year after that ramp-up period ends.



The final L‑Stinger gate didn’t become operational until March 14, 2025, so the ramp-up period could not start before then, would run until March 14, 2026, making the earliest next redetermination date April 1, 2027.

This is all detailed on page 18 of American’s lawsuit. They weren’t granted a restraining order stopping the redistribution. After all, the harm from Chicago violating the agreement is ‘compensable’ (they could get paid). But clearly they expected Chicago to keep its word.

In my view – and I’ve been yelled at by “shadow mayor” Jason Lee over this – is that this was moved forward to placate United which is based in Chicago and which they want to keep based in Chicago, given the potential to move headquarters to Denver.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t change that American expected 2026 flying to determine gates. Chicago went and reallocated gates to United’s benefit using 2024 flying, when American didn’t have the opportunity even under its lease agreement to access all of its planned gate capacity (and when they didn’t have the planes to do it, either).

So while I have my disagreements with Robert Isom’s decisions and priorities, this very personal dig at him seems unfair and classless.

American needs a significant presence in O’Hare because its one of the most important credit card spending markets in the country, and the credit card is where they make their money. Capping flying based on 2025 schedules means American should gain back some gates next year. They’ll always be number two to United, but they can’t get pushed out of the airport as United’s CEO Scott Kirby had promised.

(HT: @DavidShepardson)