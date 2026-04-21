Congressman Goes On Epic Rant About Hotel A/C — Gets Every Fact Wrong

Congressman Clay Fuller (R-GA) replaced Marjorie Taylor Greene in a special election with President Trump’s endorsement. And he went off on an epic hotel rant after a motion sensor turned off the air conditioning in his room. Nearly everything he says in it is wrong.

So I had to stay in a hotel in Maryland for work, and I wake up and it is blazing hot in my room. So the AC is out. So I go to the front desk and I’m like, “Hey sir, the AC is out. Can you send anybody down to my room to help fix it?”

He said, “Well, it’s not that it’s broken. You have to understand that there’s an AOC, Green New Deal thing where, if you’re not moving in your room, the AC just basically shuts off on its own.”

And I said, “Well, I’m asleep. Obviously I’m not moving.”

And he said, “Well, don’t worry. There’s this VIP setting that we can override, and the AC will turn on.”

And I was offended. I said, “Hey, I don’t understand. It should already be in VIP mode because I’m from Georgia.”

He said, “I don’t understand.”

I said, “Well, Georgia is named after George Washington, who quite literally invented freedom. It’s the birthplace of Ronald Acuña Jr. It’s the birthplace of Gunner Stockton.”

And he said, “Well, I’m immediately switching it to VIP mode.”

So I just want to say to the state of Maryland: I know that y’all are newer to the Union, and that you don’t have a football team.

If Gunner Stockton was born here, he’d play some fake sport like lacrosse.

But AC has quite literally saved billions of lives. Socialism has killed billions of lives.

So as we celebrate our 250th anniversary, let’s not be like Europe, Maryland. Let’s double down on freedom. Let’s double down on liberty. And let’s double down on being awesome.