Congressman Goes On Epic Rant About Hotel A/C — Gets Every Fact Wrong

Congressman Clay Fuller (R-GA) replaced Marjorie Taylor Greene in a special election with President Trump’s endorsement. And he went off on an epic hotel rant after a motion sensor turned off the air conditioning in his room. Nearly everything he says in it is wrong.
- He blames AOC and the ‘Green New Deal’ for the energy-saving air conditioning. The Green New Deal did not pass.
- He claims Georgia is named for George Washington. It’s named for King George II.
- And he says Georgia is the birthplace of baseball player Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuña was born in Venezuela.
- He complains about Maryland, saying it is “newer to the Union.” It was one of the original 13 states – the 7th to join.
- He criticizes Maryland for lack of a football team. They have the Baltimore Ravens.
So I had to stay in a hotel in Maryland for work, and I wake up and it is blazing hot in my room. So the AC is out. So I go to the front desk and I’m like, “Hey sir, the AC is out. Can you send anybody down to my room to help fix it?”
He said, “Well, it’s not that it’s broken. You have to understand that there’s an AOC, Green New Deal thing where, if you’re not moving in your room, the AC just basically shuts off on its own.”
And I said, “Well, I’m asleep. Obviously I’m not moving.”
And he said, “Well, don’t worry. There’s this VIP setting that we can override, and the AC will turn on.”
And I was offended. I said, “Hey, I don’t understand. It should already be in VIP mode because I’m from Georgia.”
He said, “I don’t understand.”
I said, “Well, Georgia is named after George Washington, who quite literally invented freedom. It’s the birthplace of Ronald Acuña Jr. It’s the birthplace of Gunner Stockton.”
And he said, “Well, I’m immediately switching it to VIP mode.”
So I just want to say to the state of Maryland: I know that y’all are newer to the Union, and that you don’t have a football team.
If Gunner Stockton was born here, he’d play some fake sport like lacrosse.
But AC has quite literally saved billions of lives. Socialism has killed billions of lives.
So as we celebrate our 250th anniversary, let’s not be like Europe, Maryland. Let’s double down on freedom. Let’s double down on liberty. And let’s double down on being awesome.
Just stayed at a hotel in Maryland for work.
Turns out their AC units shut off while you sleep as part of some new woke Green New Deal nonsense.
It's a terrible policy that's making their state like Europe.
Just one more example of why they've never won an SEC Championship. pic.twitter.com/iihDbQAzFk
— Clay Fuller (@Clay4MainStreet) April 19, 2026
In fairness, VIP mode on some hotel air conditioning thermostats is real. But if he wants to make the case that air conditioning means freedom he could lean into comparisons with Spain where it’s too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter and you can’t just heat and cool a building.
(HT: Paul H)
Comments
Well… he could be correct about the lack of a football team! Lol.
I think Clay Fuller just proved — and di so convincingly — that he is the right person to replace MGT.
Yeah. A lot of ppl are catching on to the VIP settings so hotels are blocking that loophole. Another good thing defeated by overexposure.
Then again, the hotels could simply respond to the fact that many people want more AC capability than the hotels are willing to give them!
Well one thing we can be sure of. He will not be the spokesperson to discuss climate change.
Elect a clown, get a circus. It’s too bad that our elected clown is like Pennywise in Stephen King’s “It”.
Who expects any politician to be intelligent? They run because they would fail in in any legitimate business.
Congress is just an entitlement that can be replaced by online voting. Look at all the cost savings to be made by making them redundant.
Time to go back and stay at the Days Inn where they have the old under-window dial PTAC unit from the 1970’s.
I bet his pretty boy lifted truck didn’t fit in the parking deck either. For shame!
@drrichard — *Entrance of The Gladiators by Julius Fučík*
@paul — No, we should expect better from our elected representatives; don’t lower the bar. And, certainly don’t disband Congress; under tis administration, they’ve become more like the State Duma, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Remember, we can vote in 196 days for better leaders.
He’s playing off a Twitter/X satire account called @ThreeYearLetterman, whose persona is public notary and youth football coaching legend who is wildly misinformed.
It is difficult for any Maryland schools to win the SEC championship when none are members.
However, at the NFL level, the Baltimore Ravens have more Super Bowl wins, playoff wins and appearances than the Falcons have managed even though the Falcons have been in Georgia 30 years longer than the Ravens have been in Maryland.
It’s a little scary the party we have put in the drivers seat to run our Country…….suffice to say the damage being done to our economy and world standing will need to be addressed when the pendulum swings away from the cowards currently in there. Lets hope they are replaced with representatives with integrity and god forbid, intelligence
This guy is a buffoon, among other things. But I agree that that is a stupid mode to lock a hotel AC into. Sleep is when most people need cool. The main time AC is essential is when I am trying to sleep.