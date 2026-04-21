Katy Perry Dipped Her Rewards Credit Card In The Trevi Fountain Because She Had No Change

Katy Perry dipped her credit card in the Trevi Fountain over the weekend while in Rome. She posted video of herself there on Sunday tagging it “Just Rome’ing around.”

She didn’t have any change and explained why she tossed her credit card in instead,

Y’all, I told you in Save as Draft that I don’t f**k with change. But I feel like I need to put something in the Trevi Fountain for good luck.

She pulled the card out before it drifted away.

Katy Perry puts her credit card in the Trevi fountain as a token of good luck instead of coins, since she didn’t have any. pic.twitter.com/2Ewyahg4tK — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 19, 2026

Reader Paul H passes this along and asked but what credit card is this? It’s pretty clearly a Visa. I thought for a moment it might be Chase Freedom Unlimited, but my best guess actually is Bank of America Travel Rewards. What do you think?

Ms. Perry is dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She has an estimated net worth of $360 million. She surely doesn’t need an Amex Black Card, a Bilt Palladium for the points transfer partners or to earn rewards on rent or a mortgage, or a J.P. Morgan Reserve (that doesn’t even give priority access to Sapphire lounges despite an oft-quoted assets on deposit with Chase requirement of $10 million).

So a no annual fee, no foreign transaction fee card could be smart for it! Maybe she’s not booking travel through their portal to earn 3x. I’ve had readers with more wealth than her who care quite a bit about getting the most value out of their points. But if she’s not going to focus on that, perhaps an assistant is making the most out of BofA redemptions.