Emirates First Class Upgrades Get Easier With Points As Paid Demand Drops 50% [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Emirates first class loads are down by 50% amidst the Iran war. That’s actually great news for using points, since Emirates actually makes first class upgrades easy you can even upgrade an award ticket and every empty seat is available for upgrade at the airport (and even onboard).
- 30% bonus on transfers from Chase to Virgin Atlantic through July 7.
- “Service dog” here’s a reminder that if their owner speaks to them in baby talk, the animals rest on pillows, or they’re part of a photo shoot in the aircraft window then they are not a service animal.
- Which one of you thinks this is okay?
I’ve seen a lot of things in first but this is a first for me
by
u/Ashamed_Shake2914 in
delta
- 330 free Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus miles for updating your profile (HT: Frequent Flyer Bonuses) reminds me of when you used to get free Hilton points twice per quarter for updating your email address, so I’d swap email addresses back and forth twice at the beginning of each quarter.
- Southwest charges for this now. They can no longer take over half an hour to deliver bags, or damage them, and shrug “well it’s free.”
Thanks @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/nVkr2w1Gsw
— FredySpaghettie (@Fredward40handz) June 9, 2026
Comments
Huh… wonder why demand has dropped… a real ‘thinker’ this one…
#47 Campaign, 2024: “I will not send you to fight and die in stupid foreign wars that never end.”
#47 Victory Speech, 2024: “I’m not going to start a war. I’m going to stop wars.”
2026… Just… “two-more-weeks!”
” Emirates actually makes first class upgrades easy you can even upgrade an award ticket and every empty seat is available for upgrade at the airport (and even onboard).”
Not true if you are under nine years old!