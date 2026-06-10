Emirates First Class Upgrades Get Easier With Points As Paid Demand Drops 50% [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Huh… wonder why demand has dropped… a real ‘thinker’ this one…

    #47 Campaign, 2024: “I will not send you to fight and die in stupid foreign wars that never end.”

    #47 Victory Speech, 2024: “I’m not going to start a war. I’m going to stop wars.”

    2026… Just… “two-more-weeks!”

  2. ” Emirates actually makes first class upgrades easy you can even upgrade an award ticket and every empty seat is available for upgrade at the airport (and even onboard).”

    Not true if you are under nine years old!

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