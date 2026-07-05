How To Keep Clothes From Wrinkling When You Travel, And The Weird New Gadget That Fixes Them Fast

Packing for a trip needs to be done with care if you worry about your appearance, because clothes wrinkle.

On long haul flights, change into pajamas and hang your clothes to avoid wrinkles on what you’re wearing for the flight.



When you reach your hotel room, just hang your clothes in the closet, and let overnight gravity do the rest.



How you pack matters, the inside-out shoulder tuck is key for a jacket. Also, wrap the clothes in plastic (like you might get from the dry cleaner)



Downey Wrinkle Release can be helpful.



And the environmental purists among you will hate this, but running a hot shower and steaming clothes in the bathroom does work.

One thing to watch out for, and this I guess does need to be said – wrinkles are best dealt before you get dressed.

Because of lawsuits and out of control tort law (thank you, Second Restatement of Torts), clothes may contain warning labels not to iron them while wearing them. I can almost understand warnings like “this motorcycle contains no edible parts” and cartons of eggs that warn “this product may contain eggs” (or jars of peanut butter that flag, “may contain nuts or nut products”).

Remember that for every label like this:



someone must have actually done it



and that spurred a lawsuit

I have to think though that insisting butane lighters warn “flame may cause fire” or people who need to be told “this electric drill is not intended for dental use” tell us that something is wrong with our society. Fortunately, someone is actually doing something practical (?) about travel ironing: a that dries and irons your clothes for you:

NEW: Aironox just launched a travel device that dries and irons your clothes automatically. Aironox GO is built to make suitcase-wrinkled clothes ready to wear in minutes without a hotel iron, ironing board, or handheld steamer. • Uses warm airflow instead of pressing a hot… pic.twitter.com/L7j4BOOv00 — Ritwik Pavan (@ritwikpavan) June 29, 2026

It seems like a better idea to sell these to hotels and for hotels to offer them – it would really would be in line with Hyatt’s stated core purpose of ‘caring for people so they can be their best’ and I know if I’m more easily ready for meetings thanks to a Hyatt brand standard that would make me more loyal. In any case that would mean individual travelers wouldn’t have to schlepp the product.

There’s only one concern about having this in your room:

Imagine waking up in the hotel to see your Aironox sleep paralysis demon/ironic machine staring at you from the end of the bed. — E.M. Davis (@daviscreates) June 30, 2026

Then again, when a U.S. Senator, former Governor and candidate for President of the United States actually does iron his shirts while wearing them, what chance to the rest of us have?