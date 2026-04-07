Marriott Lets Westin LAX Charge A $20 Cash Fee To Redeem Your Points [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- “When everything’s a destination, nothing is.” The Westin LAX drip pricing destination fee serves as a tax on Marriott Bonvoy redemptions, since Marriott egregiously allows hotels to impose a cash co-pay on free night awards (resort and destination fees) while Hilton and Hyatt do not permit this. It’s an under-emphasized difference between these programs. A decade ago there were resort fees, and these were at least usually limited to resorts. They charged ‘extra’ for the features of the resort that were included in the room rate.
Then city hotels realized, why not us too? But they’re supposed to offer value-add items, usually ones you won’t use (like a discount on e-bike rental you need to leave the hotel to take advantage of) or a coupon for spending more money at the hotel (like $5 off an appetizer with purchase of an entree in the restaurant). But you’re not likely to take advantage of the e-bike or yoga class on your airport overnight, since you’re staying there precisely to position yourself for that 6 a.m. flight.
Shame on the Westin LAX, and shame on Marriott for disrespecting its Bonvoy members for allowing this:
Resort/destination fees have always been a racket, period.
But charging a $20 "destination fee" when that destination is … the LAX airport is particularly egregious. pic.twitter.com/nuuqdy2OVt
— Kyle Potter (@kpottermn) April 6, 2026
- Terrible turbulence hit this China Southern flight from Beijing Daxing to Shenzhen on Monday, with passengers reporting a 3 second ‘weightless free fall’ after meal service with trays flying around the cabin.
On China Southern flight CZ3152 from Beijing to Shenzhen today, a passenger described severe turbulence throughout the flight, followed by a sudden 3-second weightless free-fall right after meals. Trays flew everywhere, leaving them terrified and frozen until touchdown.
These… pic.twitter.com/95zxoxmGB5
— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) April 6, 2026
This United flight took a 4,000 foot plunge leaving a menu wedged in the ceiling. Terrible turbulence sadly caused the death of a passenger on a London – Singapore flight two years ago. And we’ve seen quite the turbulence on China Southern before, too. Terrible turbulence happens at times when it is unexpected, which is why you wear your seatbelt whenever seated.
- Free SoFi credit monitoring is offering $15 for signup through Rakuten.
New Rakuten members referred by an existing member get $50 after they spend $50 through any merchant (you can even buy a $50 gift card and get $50 back). You can choose to earn Amex Membership Rewards or Bilt Rewards points instead of Cash Back.
- Bilt awards points and Bilt Cash right away from card spending. A big purchase followed by a return can leave your balance negative, if you spend either in the meantime.
Negative Cash award balance will reset?
by
u/AngryGS in
biltrewards
- There is much truth in both of these statements.
Yeah, I've never heard a United employee say "thank you" either https://t.co/no4RPFH8ZX
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 6, 2026
- Could be worth joining?
Comments
Garsh. Bonvoy really is the worst.
@Gene — That’s it. I’m done. Closing Amex Brilliant. Can’t do this nonsense anymore. I don’t need Platinum or an 85K certificate that needs 25K points extra to be used for anything worthwhile at under half a penny per point in value. Good riddance. You’ll find me at a HIE.
don’t redeem, pay cash. problem solved
@Don G — Don’t stay. Problem solved.