Marriott Lets Westin LAX Charge A $20 Cash Fee To Redeem Your Points [Roundup]

Then city hotels realized, why not us too? But they’re supposed to offer value-add items, usually ones you won’t use (like a discount on e-bike rental you need to leave the hotel to take advantage of) or a coupon for spending more money at the hotel (like $5 off an appetizer with purchase of an entree in the restaurant). But you’re not likely to take advantage of the e-bike or yoga class on your airport overnight, since you’re staying there precisely to position yourself for that 6 a.m. flight.

Shame on the Westin LAX, and shame on Marriott for disrespecting its Bonvoy members for allowing this: