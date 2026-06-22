Never Wear Shorts On A Plane — Your Bare Legs Are Touching Everything

This advice I came across in my social feed seems right: ‘Southwest Airlines passenger makes rookie mistake’ and that’s wearing short pants.

You really don’t want to wear short pants on a plane. And when you get where you’re going, change clothes! There’s really no reason to sit on your couch at home in the pants you wore on the aircraft. Regardless, though, long pants are better than shorts:

Cabins are often cold. Even if you board someplace warm, the aircraft may be cold. Not on many European or Asian airlines, which are usually too hot. But how often is a U.S. carrier just right ?

Even if you board someplace warm, the aircraft may be cold. Not on many European or Asian airlines, which are usually too hot. But how often is a U.S. carrier ? Bare legs on airplane seats are kind of gross , since planes aren’t well cleaned between flights or even overnight. Fabric seats absorb things, and sturdier materials are smeared with plenty of germs. Shorts maximize your skin contact with a surface you probably wouldn’t choose to rub your thighs against.

, since planes aren’t well cleaned between flights or even overnight. Fabric seats absorb things, and sturdier materials are smeared with plenty of germs. Shorts maximize your skin contact with a surface you probably wouldn’t choose to rub your thighs against. Emergency evacuation slides aren’t great on bare skin , and you may end up with scrapes, cuts and burns. Long pants are better on the ramp, too.

, and you may end up with scrapes, cuts and burns. Long pants are better on the ramp, too. Lavatories and contact with your seat opponent are worse in shorts, too, for the same reason.

I get someone might still wear shorts on a short daytime flight in warm weather anyway but at any margin beyond that it seems indefensible. This is obvious, right?