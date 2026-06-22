Never Wear Shorts On A Plane — Your Bare Legs Are Touching Everything

This advice I came across in my social feed seems right: ‘Southwest Airlines passenger makes rookie mistake’ and that’s wearing short pants.
You really don’t want to wear short pants on a plane. And when you get where you’re going, change clothes! There’s really no reason to sit on your couch at home in the pants you wore on the aircraft. Regardless, though, long pants are better than shorts:
- Cabins are often cold. Even if you board someplace warm, the aircraft may be cold. Not on many European or Asian airlines, which are usually too hot. But how often is a U.S. carrier just right?
- Bare legs on airplane seats are kind of gross, since planes aren’t well cleaned between flights or even overnight. Fabric seats absorb things, and sturdier materials are smeared with plenty of germs. Shorts maximize your skin contact with a surface you probably wouldn’t choose to rub your thighs against.
- Emergency evacuation slides aren’t great on bare skin, and you may end up with scrapes, cuts and burns. Long pants are better on the ramp, too.
- Lavatories and contact with your seat opponent are worse in shorts, too, for the same reason.
I get someone might still wear shorts on a short daytime flight in warm weather anyway but at any margin beyond that it seems indefensible. This is obvious, right?
Comments
Gary, you really should just do a weekly ‘what women are wearing on planes’ post. This post would go well with your post about Carolina from June 5.
One word………..GROSS
The paranoid germaphobe Gary is showing. Connecting in ATL and just walked off a DL first class seat in shorts. In summer I wear them every time I fly. Retired, financially set and don’t care what anyone may think ((BTW half the first class cabin was in shorts). Also I don’t care what my bare leg or any other part of skin on my body touches. Please worry and write about real things!
Wear closed shoes, also. Many years ago, I read an article from a women who survived a plane crash. Some people lost their shoes and were barefoot trying to get out of the crash site walking on glass.
@Retired Gambler — Talk about gambling… (nah, I’m with you, especially for flights to/from Caribbean, I wanna be comfy when it’s like a sauna outside.)
I read somewhere that you should avoid bare feet on an airplane, too.
OH MY GOD…the leg diseases one might contract!
What are you even talking about?
@Gary: :Re: The title. If you don’t wear shorts your underwear will show.
Crazy Gary is entertaining Gary.
How can you be an elite traveler and be this big of a germaphobe?
I have never contracted an infection, rash, or other disease from my exposed lower legs. Jesus….
Yesterday, I followed a grossly obese 30-something male up the escalator to the gates at CLE. He was wearing flip-flops. Glad I didn’t have to sit by him.
I never wear shorts on a plane. Case in point. Last Saturday at PHL the Captain announces the auxiliary power is down and that the plane would not cool down until take off. He was 100% correct. The idea of my bare sweating legs on the seats was a bit too gross for me. That plane was like an oven. Thank God the first flight attendant was right there with a napkin for my drink order when I sat down.
@George Romey — Oh no. At least your cheesesteak stayed warm. Or was it a Wawa sandwich?