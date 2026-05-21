Rove Miles Is Paying Bonuses On First Hotel Bookings — And Up To 15x On Shopping

Rove Miles is offering bonus miles on first-time hotel bookings and increased earning on shopping portal purchases through May 31, 2026.
First-time hotel bookings earn:
- Earn 1,000 miles with a $200+ purchase using promo code PAYS200
- Earn 2,500 miles with a $500+ purchase using promo code PAYS500
They’re also offering:
StubHub: 9x Rove Miles per $1 spent
City Experiences: 9x
Fanatics: 9x
Jared Jewelers: 7x
GNC: 3x
Kay: 2x
Omaha Steaks: 7x
Personalization Mall: 4x
Pet Supermarket: 1x
Sephora: 4x
Etsy: 3x
Chewy: 3x
The Outnet: 5x
Farfetch: 5x
AliExpress: 10x
Nike: 8x
Peet’s Coffee: 15x
GoDaddy: 8x
If you have a Chase Sapphire Reserve and haven’t used your curent StubHub statement credit, it’s a great opportunity to buy something for up to the value of the credit, earn 9 miles per dollar, and not have it cost anything. So you may want to do this even if there’s nothing you need a ticket for (and whether you feel like it’s worth reselling that ticket or not).
Rove‘s points can be transferred to:
- Star Alliance: Air India, Lufthnasa, THAI, Turkish, Air Canada
- oneworld: Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar, Japan Airlines
- SkyTeam: Aeromexico, Air France KLM, Vietnam Airlines, Scandinavian, Virgin Atlantic (and Virgin Red)
- Non-alliance: Etihad, Hainan Airlines
- Hotel: Accor
I think my other major redemption preference is using points for loyalty-eligible paid hotel stays where you can get about 1.5 cents apiece in value, and stack with loyalty program rewards and status credit, so it’s a nice way of earning hotel status, too. Although Lufthansa for better access to premium cabin awards, the same with JAL (plus cheaper Emirates and Air France awards) along with Air Canada and Air France KLM are great options.
Join the program and it’s the perfect time to make a first booking with them. I like that they offer points even on hotel bookings that are eligible for loyalty program earning and status benefits, so it can be a better deal to book through Rove than to book direct, but of course always compare pricing.
Comments
Rakuten has Stubhub at 10x once a month, so not doing “better” with Rove necessarily. That said, even a small number of miles with Rove could be helpful because of the exclusive transfer to Miles and More, and you need a minimum of 1,500 miles in a Miles and More account to run the searches and book. Rove continues to feel like a program that I’m interested in using more, but it’s just so far down the list that it’s going to be hard for it to achieve market penetration.
@Peter — Sure, the only downside is that you then may have to fly LH… /s
Rove is interesting to me, and I have used the shopping portal for a few things. But on the hotel side, the prices are good but not great. I find they are competitive, but always the 2nd or 3rd best option. There’s always a better Priceline deal (with C1 shopping stack), a portal credit, or a loyalty program that has slightly better prices. They do have the loyalty eligible bookings, but the 5x is often not as good as a shopping portal payout. I’ll slowly build points in that program, but I just don’t think I’ll make it my first place to shop.
I do think they have some great partners, and I would think this business would be very appealing to people that don’t have US credit cards (it is hard to get miles in other parts of the world in the way we get them here).