Rove Miles Is Paying Bonuses On First Hotel Bookings — And Up To 15x On Shopping

Rove Miles is offering bonus miles on first-time hotel bookings and increased earning on shopping portal purchases through May 31, 2026.

First-time hotel bookings earn:



Earn 1,000 miles with a $200+ purchase using promo code PAYS200



Earn 2,500 miles with a $500+ purchase using promo code PAYS500

They’re also offering:

StubHub: 9x Rove Miles per $1 spent

City Experiences: 9x

Fanatics: 9x

Jared Jewelers: 7x

GNC: 3x

Kay: 2x

Omaha Steaks: 7x

Personalization Mall: 4x

Pet Supermarket: 1x

Sephora: 4x

Etsy: 3x

Chewy: 3x

The Outnet: 5x

Farfetch: 5x

AliExpress: 10x

Nike: 8x

Peet’s Coffee: 15x

GoDaddy: 8x

If you have a Chase Sapphire Reserve and haven’t used your curent StubHub statement credit, it’s a great opportunity to buy something for up to the value of the credit, earn 9 miles per dollar, and not have it cost anything. So you may want to do this even if there’s nothing you need a ticket for (and whether you feel like it’s worth reselling that ticket or not).

Rove‘s points can be transferred to:



Star Alliance: Air India, Lufthnasa, THAI, Turkish, Air Canada

Air India, Lufthnasa, THAI, Turkish, Air Canada oneworld: Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar, Japan Airlines

Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar, Japan Airlines SkyTeam: Aeromexico, Air France KLM, Vietnam Airlines, Scandinavian, Virgin Atlantic (and Virgin Red)

Aeromexico, Air France KLM, Vietnam Airlines, Scandinavian, Virgin Atlantic (and Virgin Red) Non-alliance: Etihad, Hainan Airlines

Etihad, Hainan Airlines Hotel: Accor

I think my other major redemption preference is using points for loyalty-eligible paid hotel stays where you can get about 1.5 cents apiece in value, and stack with loyalty program rewards and status credit, so it’s a nice way of earning hotel status, too. Although Lufthansa for better access to premium cabin awards, the same with JAL (plus cheaper Emirates and Air France awards) along with Air Canada and Air France KLM are great options.

Join the program and it’s the perfect time to make a first booking with them. I like that they offer points even on hotel bookings that are eligible for loyalty program earning and status benefits, so it can be a better deal to book through Rove than to book direct, but of course always compare pricing.