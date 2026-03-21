Rove Miles May Have The Best Hotel Trick In Points — Burn Miles, Earn Hotel Points And Elite Credit

Rove Miles is worth paying attention to. The program lets you earn points for booking travel and for online shopping. Their earn rates are often at top of market. They’ll even award points for prepaid hotel bookings right away (rather than waiting until you stay), so you can use the points for airfare on the same trip. And they offer rewards on direct book hotels as well, where you earn hotel loyalty credit in addition to Rove Miles.

Rove has a 50% transfer bonus to their new partner Japan Airlines through March 31. And I set myself a calendar reminder so I’d take advantage of it, because that’s phenomenal value.

Japan Airlines offers much better business and first class award availability to members spending their own miles than they offer to partner airlines like American and Alaska. You can also book Emirates business class awards for far fewer miles than Emirates charges its own members (and that Qantas charges).

But three weeks ago I took advantage of Bilt’s 125% transfer bonus to Japan Airlines and have all the JAL miles I know I’m going to spend in the near-term. I don’t want to accumulate large balances there, because the points expire after 3 years (and cannot reasonably be extended).

So I haven’t pulled the trigger, and now I’m considering not doing it – and not transferring to one of their other partners, either. Rove lets you spend points directly on travel or transfer to these partners:



Star Alliance: Air India, Lufthnasa, THAI, Turkish

Air India, Lufthnasa, THAI, Turkish oneworld: Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar, Japan Airlines

Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar, Japan Airlines SkyTeam: Aeromexico, Air France KLM, Vietnam Airlines, Scandinavian

Aeromexico, Air France KLM, Vietnam Airlines, Scandinavian Non-alliance: Etihad, Hainan Airlines

Etihad, Hainan Airlines Hotel: Accor

I love getting rewards for hotel bookings that still earn hotel points and elite status credit, and that are eligible for elite benefits. Rove is great for this. However, I simply assumed that if you booked hotels paying with Rove’s points that this wouldn’t be the case.

That Rove is clearly paying the hotel directly for your stay



They would be the merchant of record



These prepaid stays wouldn’t be ‘direct booking’ by rather ‘third party booking’ and thus not loyalty-eligible.



Park Hyatt Chicago

Apparently that assumption was wrong. (Admittedly I hadn’t thought deeply about this or asked Rove about it – it was just a light first impression guess.)

Frequent Miler wrote that you can redeem Rove Miles for paid hotel stays at loyalty-eligibles, and that you earn hotel points on those stays along with elite status credit.



The Lyle, Washington DC

You’re usually redeeming points at around 1.3 to 1.5 cents apiece towards those bookings. I usually like to get more value about of my points than that, but I have plenty of Air France KLM points and Japan Airlines points right now, and I can always use points towards cash hotel stays that will also yield benefits (and points, and bonuses). And combined with frequently earning points faster for travel bookings and through their shopping portal than many other alternatives, that provides really strong value.



Hotel Zena DC

You want to be clear when booking that the hotel and rate is flagged ‘eligible’ (Rove makes this quite clear, in my opinion).