Rove Miles Adds Japan Airlines As Transfer Partner—Unlock Rare Premium Awards With 50% Bonus Until March 31

Rove Miles has added Japan Airlines Mileage Bank as a points transfer partner. JAL is a Capital One and Bilt transfer partner, and really high value. Rove and Bilt are 1:1 tranfers. Capital One is just 2:1.5.

The program lets you earn points for booking travel and for online shopping. Their earn rates are often at top of market. They’ll even award points for prepaid hotel bookings right away (rather than waiting until you stay), so you can use the points for airfare on the same trip. And they offer rewards on direct book hotels as well, where you earn hotel loyalty credit in addition to Rove Miles.

Rove is running a 50% transfer bonus to JAL for the rest of the month, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern on March 31st, 2026. Your Rove points transfer 1:1.5 into JAL until then.

You can book awards on JAL 360 days prior to departure, giving you a head start versus programs that only give access to inventory 330 days out.



Not only do they have better availability with their own miles, they have mid-priced award redemptions where availability can be outstanding (e.g. U.S. – Tokyo for 80,000 in business class and you’ll often find space for the whole family versus 55,000).



You can book Emirates business class awards for far fewer miles than Emirates charges its own members (and Qantas charges).

Bear in mind that if you do not already have a Japan Airlines account open, and open one for this transfer, that there’s officially a seven day waiting period before you’re able to access the points and redeem them. In practice this may not be enforced and you may see the points in one to two days.

JAL does add surcharges to awards, and like many Asian programs there are limits on redeeming miles for others (generaly, it must be family).

Mileage Bank miles expire 3 years after they’re earned. This is not like programs where additional activity in an account extends their validity.

Rove lets you spend points directly on travel or transfer to these partners:



Star Alliance: Air India, Lufthnasa, THAI, Turkish

Air India, Lufthnasa, THAI, Turkish oneworld: Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar, Japan Airlines

Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Qatar, Japan Airlines SkyTeam: Aeromexico, Air France KLM, Vietnam Airlines

Aeromexico, Air France KLM, Vietnam Airlines Non-alliance: Etihad, Hainan Airlines

Etihad, Hainan Airlines Hotel: Accor

The recent addition of Lufthansa along with this add of JAL mades the program much more valuable. As this point they’re the only one with Lufthansa as a transfer partner, and Lufthansa Miles & More has much better premium class availability for its own members than partners (and opens up the possibility of Lufthansa first class redemptions more than a few days prior to flight).

I’ve noted in the past how Air India lets you redeem United flights starting at just 3,500 points (7,000 for domestic first class). Nonetheless, I find quite a bit of use from Finnair and Qatar but especially Air France KLM which tends to have quite reasonable redemptions to and through Paris even if not at the lowest 60,000 point level.

Ultimately, Rove is trying something very difficult. They want to scale as a loyalty program without an existing customer base. There’s no brand loyalty to Rove. So they need to be ‘overindexed’ – more rewarding than other programs – to attract customers. The risk, though, is that customers leave as soon as they stop. So it’s interesting to watch whether they can reach escape velocity. I’m rooting for them because I love having more competition in this space!