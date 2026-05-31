The Burger King Crown Returns To A Plane — And This Time The Tables Have Turned

In October 2020, “Racist Burger King” was kicked off of a JetBlue flight. The white male passenger was wearing a Burger King crown and melted down prior to departure on a Kingston, Jamaica – New York JFK flight. He was upset over overhead bin space, then got into an argument with a Black female passenger. He began shouting racial slurs, and was removed in handcuffs and banned from the airline.

https://t.co/x8Wa6Wu0yv Man wearing Burger King crown yells N-word on JetBlue flight, dumps water on flight attendant – “Kick that n—-r b—h off the plane!” pic.twitter.com/snpRZGj7RN — lovelyti (@lovelyti) October 24, 2020

Unable to travel on JetBlue he turned to American, again wearing the crown, and got kicked off there too.

Then, two years later, another passenger dressed up in Burger King crown flew Southwest and decided that flight was the moment to declare his antisemitic and white power views toward a cabin full of passengers. He declared “Ye is right.”

Now we get a twist that I did not expect. A Black passenger is seated calmly in a window seat wearing a crown. The tag on the video is “The tables have turned.”

This looks like a Ryanair Boeing 737. And the video isn’t actually a Burger King crown as such, just a gold crown costume that looks similar. But we all know whom this refers to.