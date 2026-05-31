United Flight To Spain Turns Back To Newark After Teen’s Bluetooth Speaker Named ‘BOMB’

United flight 236 from Newark to Palma de Mallorca diverted back to New Jersey on Saturday night over a passenger’s bluetooth signal that was treated as a threat against the Boeing 767-400ER aircraft.

The 4 p.m. departure was initial delayed a couple of hours over a ‘broken panel’ per passenger reports. About an hour after takeoff, crew repeatedly announced that all passengers had to turn off Bluetooth devices or the aircraft would return to Newark. After Bluetooh deivces were still appearing, one passenger says that it was announced that the order was coming from ‘Chicago HQ’. A one minute ‘final warning’ was given when two remaining devices were showing.

A later announcement allegedly said an individual had done something with Bluetooth that was threatening to flight safety. A 16-year-old passenger onboard turned out to have a Bluetooth speaker named “BOMB.” One passenger reports that the teen confessed, and that he was taken into custody once they were on the ground.

What’s going on out here? …There was, I believe, a security issue on that 767 out there. Someone decided to name their Bluetooth speaker a certain name, so they have a security concern there. I’m staying right after that. They’re at Level 4 again.

UA236 declared an emergency and returned back to Newark because someone named their Bluetooth something that caused a security concern on the flight deck@OC_Scanner @sarahadams @MISSION_FIRST_ pic.twitter.com/42WTSK0mDJ — Steve (@Dirt_Diver_24_7) May 31, 2026

Emergency vehicles approached the aircraft after landing and air stairs met the plane at a remote location. The aircraft was stopped and told to shut down engines as authorities moved in.

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Passengers deplaned with phones and passports, were reportedly driven around on buses for about an hour, and taken back into the airport. Belongings other than phones remained on the plane.

Once in the airport, everyone was re-screened by security. During their time in the terminal, passengers were issued a $15 meal credit. Everyone reboarded around 2:30 a.m.

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There’s some speculation that the product in question could have been the ‘Bomb Portable Bluetooth Speaker‘. That’s plausible but it’s not at all substantiated. And it seems just as likely to me that the kid thought their music was da bomb.

It was only this last week when A United captain gave passengers 30 seconds to turn off an antisemitic wifi hotspot name or, he threatened, everyone’s phones would be inspected.

We’ve seen many incidents where airlines react to wifi network names from passengers like an Austin – Charlotte flight delayed 4.5 hours last year after a passenger named their wifi network “I have a bomb.” Police boarded, passengers were deplaned and held, bags were offloaded, and everything was re-screened.

One year on 9/11 a passenger named their device “Southwest – Bomb on Board” and then changed it to “the bomb is on this seat.” Things got sorted, and everyone realized it was a joke, when it was later changed to ‘something about the flight attendant being hot.’

If you live in an apartment or condo building, odds on you see several names meant to be clever. Most of them aren’t. If you’re going to choose condogirl you might as well leave the default set to ATT2sXj6Fk-5g. And I guess it’s fine to name your home wifi Al Qaeda Sleeper Cell or Russian FSB Surveillance Van but using that name on a plane causes problems.