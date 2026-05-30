United Airlines CEO Used To Cut The Product — Now He’s Spending More To Build The Brand

In 2012, at the Phoenix Aviation Symposium, Scott Kirby was still President of US Airways and he explained his airline’s recent decision to add Gogo inflight wifi to planes – years behind many other carriers.
He explained that they never were going to do wifi, because they didn’t believe they’d earn more money selling it to passengers. They wouldn’t cover the system’s costs. It wasn’t until they actually saw passengers choosing to book tickets on other airlines, where it was really clear in the data that they were losing passengers, that he changed his mind.
Long before Kirby became President and then CEO of United Airlines he was known as a spreadsheet guy, not a product guy, and not a brand guy. He tried to sell water at US Airways. He eliminated bonus miles as an elite benefit there. And when he moved to United, it first seemed like more of the same – cutting back on business class wine, eliminating meals from first class on many domestic flights.
In 2019, United made DIRECTV free on existing-equipped 737s free (largely the old Continental DirecTV subfleet). I didn’t see this as moving in a premium direction at the time.
In 2020, United Airlines led the industry by eliminating change fees on most domestic tickets. Then in 2021 they announced ‘United NEXT’ which included seat back entertainment screens, which had been axed at American Airlines under his leadership. They started ordering planes.
A year and a half ago they launched one of the best business class wine programs in the sky.
Scott Kirby explained his current thinking on product investments at a financial analyst conference on Wednesday although I think he undersells the power of his wine investment.
Every single individual decision, you say, “If I make the decision to spend more on meals, spend more on wine, whatever. Hundreds of decisions like that. Every single one of those, if you look at it and say, “Well, really? We spend an extra $5 million on wine, and you think we’re going to get enough people switching airlines because of the wine?” And the answer is no. It’s always no. And it’s correct that the answer is no.
Any one decision saying no, letting the finance department say, “No, sorry, [CFO] Mike [Leskinen].” Letting the finance department say no, which they always want to do, is the right short-term tactical answer. You string several hundred of those decisions together, and all of a sudden the brand is different. This is about building a brand.
I don’t have a perfect formula for it. I think of this as we have this vision of a brand loyal airline. It’s a mountain off in the distance, and we’re driving towards it. As long as our results, absolute and relative results, they’re mile markers along the way to that mountain. As long as they’re good, I feel like we’re on the right path. If they start to get bad in one way or another, then you’ve got to question what you’re doing.
We just keep putting a little bit more in every year. We watch what’s happening with market, not just financials. We watch that as in market share, which then leads to financials, of course. We watch what’s happening with different class of traffic. We use all that data to try to do a little more art than science on what it means.
The real game-changer investment, though, he identifies as Starlink. And while others are adding it (American, Southwest, Alaska) none will have as many planes equipped with it as United will.
Starlink is a 90+ NPS for in-flight service, and the rest of our Wi-Fi, I assure you, is not a 90+ NPS. Somebody told me earlier today that just in the past weekend for Memorial Day, as load factors picked up, somebody just went and ran the analysis because it’s heavy load factors, that flights with seat back entertainment had a 15-point higher NPS than not.
Normally it’s five or six points, but it’s 15 points when flights are full because that amps up the stress and just all those little.
American Airlines believes that one point of Net Promoter Score improvement is worth $50 to $100 million.
Kirby was asked, though, how this “affect[s] the cost profile of the business” and he replied deadpanned “We spend more.” He can say that, of course, because they’re making money.
He believes that what we’re seeing is the “first time of true brand loyal airlines..the first time that airlines have differentiated themselves on everything else [besides schedule and price] that matters to customers.” I don’t think that’s right.
Alaska Airlines thrived in Seattle despite an onslaught by Delta because they are a brand-loyal airline. Virgin America had a strong brand-loyal following especially in the Bay Area. But Kirby’s own perspective has moved beyond offering a commodity product to investing in a product customers prefer, even if there are many things about United’s current product that don’t yet rise to that level.
Comments
I seem to recall UA executives years ago talking about how the network was the product. That’s not entirely wrong, but as benefits of loyalty/status practically disappeared, as a former 1K, I’m just going to fly the airline with the best experience on the route I’m flying. If AS is on that route, and to a lesser extent DL, they are going to get my business. (And I do also miss Virgin America.)
I’m agreeing more and more with Starlink being a massive game changer. The first time I used it on a flight was just “cool”. I never used WiFi on a plane before much less Starlink. Now I was able to put off doing some work last night for a flight I have today, freeing up my valuable time. Glad airlines are moving towards free high speed and most importantly, reliable WiFi whether it be Starlink or otherwise.
I would fly UA more often, but from ATL the non-stop flights are only to their hubs. So other destinations require a connection. Southwest has done the same.
He just isn’t willing to fix United’s industry worst baggage handling and won’t retire the wretched 777-200s even though Pratt can’t supply engine parts
Starlink is perhaps the largest game changer in decades in the airline biz and the NPS data demonstrate that. Delta and jetBlue are making an enormous mistake. LEO will be many days (years) late and dollars short.
No, no, he’s wrong. Starlink is bad because Elon bad, Leo good because not owned by Elon. Nevermind Bezos has no product and BO is crashing rockets, and he looks like a bond villain. Bastian is a genius, because I love having to click through portals so Delta can pretend they built it themselves, and so they can get more data about me. It’s worth a few years wait I’m sure.
As long as the shoulder-surfers and seat-recliners don’t bother you.
“He just isn’t willing to fix United’s industry worst baggage handling and won’t retire the wretched 777-200s even though Pratt can’t supply engine parts”
…says the #1 cheerleader of the airline still flying wretched, old, unreliable, worn-out 767-300s…
If Kirby wants United to become a brand loyal airline, he can start today by being loyal to customers who paid cash for Lifetime United Club memberships. He can restore full lounge access privileges, which Delta and American were ethical enough to do years ago..
Oh, Tim. Once again, the facts inconveniently contradict your assertions. Let’s look at the latest air travel report, issues by the Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (aka the US Government). The most recent, published data that they provide (dated May 2026) is for 1st quarter 2026, or January through March of this year.
Based on these YTD numbers, United beat Delta in the following:
– On-time Arrivals / entire branded network (including express carriers)
(United: #3, with 77.91%… Delta: #4, with 76.74%)
– On-time Arrivals / major, mainline carriers only (what the airlines are more directly in control of)
(United: #1, with 79.96%… Delta: #3, with 78.27%)
– Lower Cancellation rate / entire branded network (including express carriers)
(United: #4, with 2.57% cancelled… Delta: #6, with 3.70% cancelled)
– Lower Cancellation rate / major, mainline carriers only (what the airline is more directly in control of)
(United: #4, with 1.82% cancelled… Delta: #6, with 3.23% cancelled)
– When considering all airlines (not including Skywest in United’s or Delta’s operations, but treating them as a separate airline), United is #4, Delta is #8
– Long Tarmac Delays (over 3 hours, on the ground, waiting on the plane)
From January thru March of 2026, there were 173 incidents of planes waiting on the ground in excess of 3 hours before deplaning was offered. From fewest flights reported to most flights (all branded flights):
1st: Breeze / Spirit (tied for 1st), 1 flight each
3rd: Allegiant / 2 flights
4th: Southwest / 5 flights
5th: JetBlue / 8 flights
6th: Alaska / 9 flights
7th: American / 16 flights
8th: United / 42 flights
9th: Delta / 89 flights
Even taking out the “express” flights, and only looking at mainline operations, Delta still lags the other three large US carriers:
1st: Southwest, 5 flights
2nd: American, 9 flights
3rd: United, 31 flights
4th: Delta, 59 flights
– Fewer Total Consumer Complaints, “Big 4” US airlines:
1st: Southwest, 592 complaints
2nd: United, 2309 complaints
3rd: Delta, 2320 complaints
4th: American, 4958 complaints
Here’s what Delta DID beat United in, during the 1st Quarter of 2026:
– Baggage Mishandling:
Delta is #4 (.46 bags mishandled per 100 bags) , United is #11 (.77 bags mishandled per 100 bags)
NOTE: United is not “industry worst” because both Envoy and American are. (Envoy: #12, and American, #13)
– Wheelchairs and Scooters:
Delta is #1 (.35 mishandled per 100 enplaned), United is #4 (1.18 mishandled per 100 enplaned)
– Involuntary Denied Boarding:
Delta is #1 (0 involuntarily denied boarding, 0 per 10,000 pax), United is #3 (43 involuntarily denied boarding, 0.01 per 10,000 pax)
Bottom line? Keep beating that “mishandled bags” drum if you must – because that’s about the only drum you have left (but you are once again proved wrong by the data when you say United has the “Industry Worst Baggage Handling” – that title belongs to American). Meanwhile, United is beating Delta in the stats that really matter – more flights on time, fewer flights cancelled, less likely to suffer a long delay waiting for a gate, and fewer consumer complaints.
Sounds to me like Delta should be investing some of that sweet, sweet profit margin you gloat about into improving their operation, because according to the US Government, they are certainly not the leaders you think they are.