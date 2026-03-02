JetBlue Passenger Made a Bomb Threat Because There Was No Overhead Bin Space for His Carry-On — Plane Evacuated in Fort Lauderdale

On Sunday morning, a passenger on a JetBlue flight made a bomb threat in Fort Lauderdale. The aircraft was evacuated and searched, but no bomb was found. The passenger was taken into custody, everyone else re-boarded, and the flight eventually departed after a 3 hour delay.

What’s striking here is the motive for the threat on JetBlue 514. The man was reportedly frustrated over not finding overhead bin space for his carry-on.

This frustrates me, too! Although I get even more frustrated when there really is bin space, but gate agents are confiscating bags anyway claiming that there isn't.

And once again in return flight… a lot of customers mad. Trying to make back $ money lost from baggage fees. SW and Delta, I’m coming to you. pic.twitter.com/9cLUiIndMO — Rodney Staggs (@Rocket2323) March 1, 2026

Somehow people think it’s a good idea to use bomb threats as a strategy when they need something from the airline. A flight attendant called in a bomb threat to avoid having to work a flight withher ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend.

A man who missed his JetBlue flight called in a bomb threat. A Spirit passenger used a bomb threat to bring back a plane he’d missed. (Pro-tip: don’t call in bomb threats using your own phone!) Another passenger didn’t have money to pay for airport parking so he called in a bomb threat to get the gates to open.