American Airlines London Flights Are Serving Meals Flown Over From the U.S. — Bare-Minimum Catering, Business Class Loses Ice Cream

You’re going to want to avoid flying American Airlines in and out of London Heathrow over the short term. Due to an issue with their London caterer – I understand they’re switching providers – they are currently double catering flights departing the U.S. and using that catering for the return flight, instead of bringing on food in London.
- Hopefully the onboard chillers are working on the plane, since by the time of the second service on Westbound flights that food has been on the aircraft for quite some time.
- It’s going to mean less food and less varied food because there’s simply not enough space in American Airlines galleys for two full flights’ worth of food.
American Airlines Catering Ex-London Heathrow
American Airlines confirmed the situation to me earlier. As I understand it, passengers can expect ‘dine and rest’ single tray service in premium cabins. Do not expect pre-ordered meals to be catered. And you will only be able to choose between a protein and a vegeterian option. There won’t be any seafood, because of the risk it could go bad. This also means, by the way, no American Airlines 100th Anniversary meals.
Aviation watchdog JonNYC offers a little color on what to expect as a result.
AA:
"Unsure why, but until further notice all AA LHR departures will be double catered from the US. Bare minimum catering, including in premium cabins. Only protein or veg option. No ice cream. Understanding is all food will be flown in from the US."
Unknown duration on this,…
— JonNYC (@xJonNYC) March 1, 2026
If you’re flying an Airbus A380 on a Middle Eastern carrier, you’ll see an incredible amount of galley space and the ability to load plenty of food. They’ll have more on board than they can often serve on a flight, providing different options for passengers (especially in premium cabins):
Etihad Airbus A380
In contrast, American Airlines (like U.S. airlines generally) optimizes for squeezing as many seats onto planes as possible. And that means squeezing galley space. Giving up the space for ice cream may seem minor, but actually makes a difference in the overall experience. Passengers love comforts like ice cream!
American Airlines Ice Cream Served Out Of London
In fact, in preparation for their new Airbus A321XLR which will soon fly transatlantic with very little galley space, last year the airline experimented with dropping bread and butter from coach and premium economy on some flights to London to see what they could get away with.
American Airlines Transatlantic Breakfast
Here’s the forward galley on American’s Boeing 787-9P.
American Airlines Boeing 787-9P
Tight galleys aren’t just a U.S. carrier issue. British Airways even dropped ice cream from business class on some Airbus A350 flights in 2020 because there wasn’t enough room for meals in galleys that were designed so tightly to cram in extra seats.
Hopefully the American Airlines Heathrow catering situation is short-lived. In the meantime, adjust your expectations or book elsewhere due to reduced service levels to and from London to accommodate the lack of local catering in London.
Comments
Might want to check some facts. Qatar 787-900 311 passengers. AA has 285 in the traditional configuration 244 in 787P model. so I am not sure where aa is cramming in the seats compared to Qatar?
They made use late on the Sunday LHR-ORD flight, captain and crew were pissed. Didn’t give them enough cost us 45 mins.
This must be that centennial AA 100 catering I’ve heard so much about.
I just got off one of those flights. The crew cobbled together one meal out of things left over from the jfk to LHR flight. No second meal, no business amenities. I hate to think what happened to the poor people who paid for the first class on that flight.
@john – it’s not the number of seats, it’s the density. american has a ton of premium seats (which take up more room per seat)… QR 789 is just 30 J / 281 Y
Another reason to fly United. American Airlines seems to be a hot mess these days.
I’m actually surprised they’re not using BA’s caterer on an interim basis. Not a good – or anywhere near premium – look at all on American’s part
More pivot to premium!
They are also switching caterers at DCA, which led to no meals being served on DCA-DFW recently.
There are only 2 reasons to not have a catering contract in place when you switch, either you are too f’in cheap to pay for zero gap in catering or you are incompetent and manage contracts…in this case it’s both at AA, Robert Isom needs to go, he has no idea how to empower his company to be a “Premium Airline”
No more chocolate sundaes?? Sheesh, 2026 really is the year of the nerf… Even United still pretends to care enough to bring around the ole ice cream cart… c’mon!
I hear is issuing 30% refunds to all passengers who fly
American that is
Ridiculous. Can buy a few dozen pints of Häagen-Dazs at LHR for F and J passengers. Isom keeps talking about expanding premium revenue but operationally goes in the exact opposite direction.
Oof. Not good optics.
Food for thought (no pun intended): AA should serve Blue Bell ice cream for flights originating or ending in DFW.
Pretty ridiculous considering this is one of their largest international stations. (Or, given their propensity to make everyone connect through LHR, is it actually their largest?) Better advance planning + money (which I know they never want to spend these days) should have helped with the transition.
How does American always manage to suck so bad?