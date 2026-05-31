United Flight Map ‘Glitch’ Replaces The Plane With A Devil Wears Prada Stiletto [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Many are reporting this. United has a partnership with Devil Wears Prada 2, which is to say they’re getting paid to market to passengers.

  • oneworld Ruby members (like AAdvantage Gold, Alaska MVP) now get seat selection benefits on Iberia.

  • A reminder that when your tickets cost less, your bags now cost more on American Airlines.

  • The Chase Sapphire Lounge DFW opening must finally be coming because they are hiring a cook.

  • This is true. Also if you look like you belong you can just eat free breakfast in the lobby.

  • A bunch of folks are reporting that their credit limits on Bilt cards went up to $50,000 and they weren’t (initially) notified of it. I saw my own higher limit Saturday morning, and got an email Sunday morning.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. Pretty sure it’s not a glitch, UA had a branded part of the movie, it’s intentional

  2. Yeah, what’s the surprise downside of this $50,000 credit line bump? Does this count as a new card for Chase 5/24 or something? Or maybe people are so excited to spend even more on Bilt so they can earn more Hyatt points and pay 67% more for rewards?

  3. @Gene – credit line increases are not new credit lines. But if you’re putting regular spend on a card, it is very hard to do better than Palladium.

  7. The stiletto isn’t a glitch. United is featured in the film, though admittedly, the airline and brand don’t come off looking very good in the short clip.

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