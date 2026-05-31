United Flight Map ‘Glitch’ Replaces The Plane With A Devil Wears Prada Stiletto [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Many are reporting this. United has a partnership with Devil Wears Prada 2, which is to say they’re getting paid to market to passengers.
there’s some kind of glitch on this United in-flight entertainment system, so instead of a plane the progress icon on the flight map is the pitchfork-spiked stiletto from the devil wears prada pic.twitter.com/2AYkHUbJ22
— Elena (@VirtualElena) May 31, 2026
- oneworld Ruby members (like AAdvantage Gold, Alaska MVP) now get seat selection benefits on Iberia.
- A reminder that when your tickets cost less, your bags now cost more on American Airlines.
- The Chase Sapphire Lounge DFW opening must finally be coming because they are hiring a cook.
- This is true. Also if you look like you belong you can just eat free breakfast in the lobby.
Hotel lobbies and conference levels are public space if you present as housed https://t.co/XXlGs8A7yq
— Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) May 31, 2026
- A bunch of folks are reporting that their credit limits on Bilt cards went up to $50,000 and they weren’t (initially) notified of it. I saw my own higher limit Saturday morning, and got an email Sunday morning.
Comments
Pretty sure it’s not a glitch, UA had a branded part of the movie, it’s intentional
Yeah, what’s the surprise downside of this $50,000 credit line bump? Does this count as a new card for Chase 5/24 or something? Or maybe people are so excited to spend even more on Bilt so they can earn more Hyatt points and pay 67% more for rewards?
@Gene – credit line increases are not new credit lines. But if you’re putting regular spend on a card, it is very hard to do better than Palladium.
@Matt – Correct, my point was people thought it was a glitch
Just saw the increase on my account as well!
Ditto!
The stiletto isn’t a glitch. United is featured in the film, though admittedly, the airline and brand don’t come off looking very good in the short clip.