JetBlue Pilots Sue To Stop The United Partnership — Claiming It Violates Their Contract

JetBlue pilots have launched a lawsuit arguing that the airline’s partnership with United runs afoul of their union contract.

JetBlue-United “Blue Sky” is economically broader than an interline agreement that’s allowed under the pilot contract scope clause.



It may cause United to do flying on JetBlue’s behalf



But even if not, the contract contains restrictions on domestic airline partnerships that only permit them when the airline is growing (and employing more pilots) and only with smaller airlines.

The airline, though, designed the partnership precisely with the pilot contract in mind.

Aviation watchdog JonNYC shared the note that JetBlue’s pilot union sent out to pilots on Thursday.

Moments ago, the Association filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York seeking to compel JetBlue Airways to arbitrate the MEC’s grievance over the Company’s Blue Sky partnership with United Airlines. The MEC previously communicated… — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) March 20, 2026

Here’s The Union’s Argument Against Partnering With United

The pilot contract says (Section 1.B.1) that “all flying conducted by or on behalf of the Company” must be performed by JetBlue pilots on the seniority list. The union says that United flying as part of the partnership is flying “conducted on behalf of the Company.”

JetBlue and United now sell itineraries on each other’s websites and apps. JetBlue can package United flying as part of JetBlue Vacations, and the airlines plan to offer flights on both carriers as part of the same itineraries.

With JetBlue selling United flights through its channels, offering redemptions on United flights with JetBlue points, and bundling United flights into its products, United flying looks like JetBlue flying performed by non-JetBlue pilots.

The dispute turns on whether Blue Sky is a “Commercial Agreement,” “Joint Venture,” or “Industry Standard Interline Agreement.” The union argues that this partnership is too integrated to count as just an industry-standard interline agreement, since it involves joint distribution, frequent flyer partnership, customer-service integration, ancillary sales, and slot access. Put another way, the union argues JetBlue labeled a broad domestic partnership as just an interline to dodge contract restrictions.

The contract allows codeshare or joint venture arrangements only when aircraft utilization and active pilot numbers are rising. And domestic airline partnerships are permitted only with a same-or-smaller carrier. United is a larger carrier, and JetBlue’s utilization and pilot numbers are down.

JetBlue’s Defense Is Pretty Strong

Blue Sky was deliberately structured to avoid problems with the contract. It was designed not to involve codesharing or a joint venture. Thea airlines call it ‘an interline agreement, not a codeshare’ while each airline continues to publish, price, and market flights independently under their own brand. The partnership doesn’t involve schedule coordination or revenue sharing. In other words, it’s not the kind of “Commercial Agreement” that’s a problem under the contract.

JetBlue would also say that selling partner inventory or allowing reciprocal points does not turn United flying into JetBlue flying. United is still operating under its own certificate. Ordinary interline distribution is not “flying by or on behalf of” JetBlue. It is just selling access to a partner’s separately operated inventory. And the non-flying pieces the union complains about, like frequent flyer programs, slots, and ancillary sales, aren’t an issue of pilot scope.

The airline knew what it was getting into and said so a year ago, that they were “fully aware of its contractual obligations and will comply with any applicable provisions.”

Why JetBlue Says No To Binding Arbitration

The union says arbitration over this is required and is suing to enforce it. JetBlue says arbitration doesn’t have jurisdiction over the parts of Blue Sky that involve frequent flyer partnership, slot trades, or ancillary sales since the union contract doesn’t address those topics. They’ve said they are willing to arbitrate the narrower question whether Blue Sky is a “Commercial Agreement” under the collective bargaining agreement – but they insist on confining arbitration to this issue.

How JetBlue Pilots Pose Risk To United Partnership

Blue Sky already cleared DOT review in July 2025, loyalty earn/redeem launched in October 2025, direct cross-sales launched in February 2026, and United’s JFK slot access does not start until as early as 2027.

If ALPA gets the whole grievance to arbitration and then convinces the Board that Blue Sky is not an industry-standard interline, or that United lift sold through JetBlue channels is flying “by or on behalf of” JetBlue, the Board could order some mix of cease-and-desist relief, redesign of the most integrated pieces, document production, and monetary remedies.

The United partnership is valuable enough that I don’t expect the pilot union to kill it – rather if they can establish leverage, they can extract concessions for allowing it to proceed. JetBlue isn’t strong financially, and this deal should help them, which should also help pilot job security. JetBlue is shrinking on its own, not growing, so it’s not realistic to believe they’d be doing more flying without the deal. But pilots might be able to extract a tax to assent to the partnership.