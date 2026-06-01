Tragic: Delta Regional Pilot Killed On Wedding Day In Helicopter Crash On Way To Honeymoon [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

  • Tragic, and also reinforces my irrational fear of helicopters (I still take them occasionally).

  • A lot of pilots do have side gigs. Insurance was popular at one time. Now, though?

  • I’m jealous, not that I would need this… widespread $50,000 credit limits with Bilt cards now, someone reports they got bumped to $250,000. (I was increased only to my old Wells Fargo limit, which is what we’d been told was supposed to happen from the outset, and that wasn’t one of my higher-limit cards.)

    I’ve got all of you beat
    by
    u/craniac24 in
    biltrewards

  • American Airlines did not earn the full fare that the customer paid, because they did not provide the product that they advertised. Airlines disagree, but I will die on this hill.

  • I have been complaining about this for more than a decade and American is worse at this than others. It’s clear that a flight won’t – can’t – board on time but they don’t update flight times until the original time has passed. That wastes customer time, since unless they’re watching the inbound aircraft, they leave the lounge (that American got paid more for access to!) early and stand around less able to work at the gate.

  • 20% bonus on transferring Amex points to Marriott through June 30th. Might as well light your points on fire.

  • El Al will resume the San Francisco – Tel Aviv route October 25. It was suspended early in Covid.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  1. United is really taking it to American.

    Seat back TVs
    TATL J awards for 80k miles without nosebleed copays
    and now
    Greater transparency around delays. This is such an irritant to AA fliers, management is tone deaf on the issue. United is speaking to AA passengers when they doubt the delay transparency.

  2. Gary, your fear of helicopters is not irrational. I’ve seen comparisons of helicopters v airplanes that are not operationally equivalent.
    This is likely the most rational analysis I’ve found:

    https://executiveflyers.com/are-planes-or-helicopters-safer/

    As it so happens, I was a flight instructor at what is now Austin Executive while I was in college. During that time there were zero airplane accidents of the perhaps 100+ aircraft on the field, while ALL of the helicopters were involved in accidents .
    You won’t get me in a helicopter unless it’s the only reasonable way to get somewhere, and although not a helicopter, I don’t see much of a future for gyrocopter air taxi …..not much, but some. It will only take one accident for people to use ground vehicles to get to the airport, or go back to the less than very safe helicopter.

  3. RIP. So sad.

    Gary, I also share in your very much RATIONAL fear of helicopters. (Unlike fixed wing, they tend not to glide much.) Impressed whenever you visit NYC that you still somehow seem muster up the courage for Blade. That BILT partnership must be worth it!

  4. Helicopters less safe than planes. Robinson helicopters less safe than pretty much any other modern helicopter. Full stop.

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