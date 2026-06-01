Tragic: Delta Regional Pilot Killed On Wedding Day In Helicopter Crash On Way To Honeymoon [Roundup]

NEW: A Delta Air Lines regional pilot has been killed on his wedding day after the helicopter taking him and his wife to their honeymoon crashed in bad weather.

Dave Fiji, 25, was tragically killed on his wedding day after the Robinson R66 carrying the groom and his wife, Jesni,… pic.twitter.com/vzlLk5P4Vi

— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 1, 2026