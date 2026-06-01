Aspen Airport Will Close For 7.5 Months — No Commercial Flights, No Private Jets [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Aspen’s airport will close for most of 2027 – stretching from late evening on April 4, 2027 until the evening of November 19, 2027. There will be no commercial flights, no private jets, and no terminal access for roughly seven and a half months. The expected 330,000 to 350,000 arriving and departing passengers during this period will have to use Eagle/Vail, Grand Junction, Montrose, or Denver.
Aspen has already been closing for extended spring maintenance periods in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. The 2027 shutdown should end that cycle of patching and maintaining an aging runway. They’re going to rebuild their runway, shift it 80 feet west, widen it from 100 feet to 150 feet, strengthen it, relocate airfield lighting, and begin work on a new terminal and private jet facility.
The airport sits in a mountain valley at nearly 8,000 foot elevation. The runway is about 8,000 feet long, but challenging at that elevation, in that terrain, with missed-approach requirements, and winter weather. For years it also operated with a 95-foot wingspan limit which – given some need for buffer – has meant the largest aircraft operating there is an Embraer 175 regional jet.
Aspen’s current airfield has about 320 feet between the runway centerline and taxiway centerline. FAA standards call for 400 feet. Shifting 80 feet west gets them to the requirement. That lifts the 95-foot aircraft wingspan restriction, and opens the door to larger aircraft (although other airport challenges like runway weight limits will still limit large aircraft, it seems to me that Airbus A220s become likely and maybe Airbus A319s).
- 50% transfer bonus from Rove to Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles through June 30th.
- Enthusiasm.
- When picking names for your children, always consider how they’ll show up on upgrade and standby lists.
I think these guys must have missed the other flight
by
u/The_Virus360 in
unitedairlines
- Bilt’s non-card business “will clear $1 billion in revenue by the end of this year, up from roughly $200 million in 2024.”
- NetJets runway incursion at the San Francisco airport. Did they actually cross the runway twice without clearance?
Runway incursion at San Francisco!! ATC did a fantastic job handling the situation.
.
.@theatcapp pic.twitter.com/Nmuy8dGmZy
— Combat Learjet (@Combat_learjet) May 30, 2026
- Iberia lost Alec Baldwin’s bag.
Alec Baldwin has announced some sad news; his luggage didn’t make it from Spain to New York in a timely manner.
Unfortunately, the bag is languishing at JFK airport.
He can’t afford to replace the items in the bag nor can he drive himself to the airport to retrieve it.… pic.twitter.com/okTQEsar0L
— Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 31, 2026
Comments
Don’t worry, they didn’t close for ski season. But feeling good about coincidentally grabbing some award tickets to Grand Junction for April 2027 over the weekend. National parks FTW.
Good to Aspen for taking the big pill and just shutting down to do it right versus so piecemeal and taking much longer. Staying open through projects like that, while possible sometimes (like Asheville where for awhile Delta was landing 717s and Allegiant A319s on the taxiway repurposed as a narrow runway) it never is nearly as safe and at an airport already at the margins of the operational envelope it is a good risk assessment to not take the risk.
It’s funny. Alec Baldwin sounds more Trump-like in that then he did on SNL doing a Trump imitation. He sounds like Trump’s posts sound in my head when I read them. Obviously they should get the bag to him. But, there is nothing in my checked homebound bag I need until the next trip. I have other clothes at home, but I may be better of financially than him these days. Maybe he should have his wife call and talk to Iberia in Spanish. Oh, well, maybe not.
Iberia at JFK is a shitshow. I feel for Alec Baldwin.
In Madrid Iberia flight attendants took our carry ons & promised we could retrieve them at baggage claim at JFK. Of course they weren’t checked on our flight. My luggage arrived three days later. My companion’s bag took a week.
No private jets into Aspen for 7.5 months? Does that mean hotels, bars and restaurants will be slightly more affordable for the duration?
Aspen’s closure must bring a smile to whatever few remnants remain of the Freak Power movement. IYKYK