Aspen Airport Will Close For 7.5 Months — No Commercial Flights, No Private Jets [Roundup]

Aspen has already been closing for extended spring maintenance periods in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. The 2027 shutdown should end that cycle of patching and maintaining an aging runway. They’re going to rebuild their runway, shift it 80 feet west, widen it from 100 feet to 150 feet, strengthen it, relocate airfield lighting, and begin work on a new terminal and private jet facility.

The airport sits in a mountain valley at nearly 8,000 foot elevation. The runway is about 8,000 feet long, but challenging at that elevation, in that terrain, with missed-approach requirements, and winter weather. For years it also operated with a 95-foot wingspan limit which – given some need for buffer – has meant the largest aircraft operating there is an Embraer 175 regional jet.

Aspen’s current airfield has about 320 feet between the runway centerline and taxiway centerline. FAA standards call for 400 feet. Shifting 80 feet west gets them to the requirement. That lifts the 95-foot aircraft wingspan restriction, and opens the door to larger aircraft (although other airport challenges like runway weight limits will still limit large aircraft, it seems to me that Airbus A220s become likely and maybe Airbus A319s).