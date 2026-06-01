Citi Points Get A 30% Qatar Bonus — You Can Also Move Then To BA Or Finnair

by Gary Leff

You can transfer Citibank points to Qatar Airways Privilege Club with a 30% bonus through June 30. From there, if you prefer, you can transfer points 1:1 into other Avios programs like British Airways and Finnair.

This offer is being done on the Qatar Airways side. It applies to transfers from several, but not all, other partners. Citi is the most useful one given transfer rates and point values for Americans.

Other relevant partners include Accor, IHG, Shangri-La, and Hyatt. Note that only Citi transfers from Hong Kong, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, and the U.S. receive this bonus.

The bonus doesn’t post immediately, but “will be credited to a Member’s Privilege Club account by 31st July 2026.” So it may not be useful for immediate redemptions (although it may not actually take this long for the bonus to post).

Qatar offers better availability of award seats to its own Avios customers than to those redeeming miles from partner programs like American and Alaska. Other Avios programs like BA and Finnair do the same, which makes these transfers useful even though surcharges may be higher than what U.S. members of U.S. programs are used to.

We’ve seen 40% transfer bonuses like this before, so this isn’t the best there’s been, but it’s a nice top off for those with a long-term interest in Avios.

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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