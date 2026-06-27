Why Are $200 Southwest Gift Cards Selling On eBay For $269?

Here’s a puzzle: why are there Southwest Airlines gift cards selling on eBay for more than face value? I’ve gone down a rabbit hole, I have some theories, but I’ve love your help to parse through what’s actually going on here.

Here are a couple of examples where the seller is offering $100 gift cards at substantially over face value:

My first thought was there’s fraud going on here, but what kind exactly? These two listings don’t have have actual sales (yet). They are fixed-price Buy It Now listings, not auctions. And looking into the buyers I actually suspect we may not see sales.

The $162.43 seller also has $50 and $25 gift cards and each denomination is offered at 63% over face value, so there’s a formula involved.

Both of the $100 Southwest gift card sellers appear to have very broad catalogs of thousands of products

One verified review left by a buyer on oen of their products says the item was drop shipped via Amazon.

It looks like they might be (1) importing Amazon or another retailer’s catalog, (2) applying a fixed markup, (3) posting thousands of listings, (4) then buying the item only once an eBay sale happens. That’s against eBay’s rules but apparently happens quite a bit.

The seller may not even be paying attention to the fact that this is a gift card that’s listed for more than its face value. And it doesn’t matter – they just maintain a very broad set of listings and something may hit.

Let’s say the $169.43 price yields a buyer, then the seller nets about $140 after fees. They go buy the $100 gift card and keep $40. But nobody actually buys, right? Umm…

So why would gift cards sell for more than face value? If the reported transactions are real, it seems like it could be stolen credit cards or compromised financing accounts where the fraud is quickly draining that account and turning it into gift cards which are harder to trace and easier to abscond with. In some sense, that hypothetical ‘buyer’ is paying $0 and doesn’t care what price they’re charged.

And then the seller could just as easily be:



a reckless drop shipping who is listing everything they can find and buying the item after they’ve sold it – in which case they’re exposed to chargebacks

a wink and nod seller charging a fraud premium to do business with scammers

an actual participant in the scheme

It occurred to me that some of the purchases could be desperate buyers using Klarna or PayPal Credit to buy something they can’t do with cash or a credit card, but at least with Southwest you can go to their site and buy using similar credit products. That might be a more plausible explanation, then, for buying Visa gift cards (whether out of desperation or as part of a credit bust out scheme).

I could also imagine that it’s just money laundering through sham or inflated transactions, but at $100 or $200 it’s hard to imagine that’s very efficient.

So I suspect that the pricing explanation comes down to a drop shipper arbitraging another retailer’s pricing, and the reason someone might actually pay above face value is most likely cashing out a compromised payment account. But that’s just my best guess given the evidence I’m seeing, and my certainty isn’t especially high. So to those of you who know more about this area, what do you think is happening here?