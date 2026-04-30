22 Buddhist Monks Arrested At Airport With 242 Pounds Of Weed [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- 22 Buddhist monks arrested at airport after record drug bust
Twenty-two Sri Lankan monks returning from Thailand were arrested on Sunday at the main international airport with a record 242 pounds of powerful cannabis, officials said.
A Sri Lanka Customs spokesman said the group, returning home after a four-day vacation in the Thai capital, had Kush — a potent strain of cannabis — hidden in their luggage.
“Each carried about five kilos of the narcotic concealed within false walls in their luggage,” the spokesman said, adding that the monks had been handed over to police.
- This flight was launched in conjunction with adopting AAdvantage as their frequent flyer program. High fuel costs make the flight tough for sure, I’m not certain they’ve really leveraged the American Airlines deal, but long-term I have to think this is something they should be betting on.
Fiji Airways to cancel Nadi (NAN) to Dallas (DFW) route.
Last flight is on September 5. pic.twitter.com/VBHsiVSDPs
— Ishrion Aviation (@IshrionA) April 28, 2026
- British Airways bans passengers from taking photos of cabin crew
- These carts are cheaper than vouchers. United’s ‘customer commitment’ – which is binding – requires “a digital or printed meal voucher” for a 3-plus hour controllable delay. If the delay was coded as weather, they’re off the hook.
@united flight from Houston to Chicago was supposed to take off at 530 PM and land at 8 pm. Now pushed to 1230 am landing at 3 am. @united put out this laughable snack bin for passengers stranded at the airport an extra 7 hrs (no meal vouchers or anything) pic.twitter.com/AiDmzhb9BC
— David Fralinger (@davidfralinger) April 28, 2026
- How Congress Flies: Secret Rooms, VIP Perks, and Trump’s Dulles Dreams (I’m interviewed on the City Cast DC podcast)
- 20% bonus transferring Amex points to Hilton through May 30, which gets you 2.4 Hilton points (worth about 1 cent) per Membership Reward point. This is not a good deal, but less bad than usual.
Comments
So, is THC the cheat-code for gaining ‘enlightenment’? The walking the ‘noble path’ is probably more challenging when you have to do it cold-turkey. However, cannabis really shouldn’t be considered a narcotic (like, it’s not a literal opiate.) Even our Dear Leader is reclassifying it down to Schedule III (you know, along some forms of Tylenol.)
@Gary Leff — Sounds like you’ve got just a few months remaining to drive up to Dallas and hop over to Fiji, nonstop. (It’s an odd route.) I’ve taken the SFO-NAN flight on their a350, which was decent. NAN is not ‘great,’ though. (Moving forward, it’s getting… NAN of my future business… *wink*) That said, the Six Senses nearby is excellent; so, maybe still worth a one-time visit.
So that is “only” around 11 pounds of weed per monk. Only small amounts for personal use? ROFL.