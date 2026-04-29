Scott Kirby Says United Is Premium — Then A Passenger Gets Soaked By Cabin Condensation [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  2. Get that man a United 100 Centennial umbrella.

    Eh, i’m sure the gate plugs were not part of the concessions refresh at JFK T8.

    Flight crew on AA transcons used to work on the 321T which was a customer and crew friendly plane with 102 pax. Now they’re on a cramped XLR with 155 pax, no mid cabin lav, and smaller galleys. I’d imagine a lot of senior FAs work these routes and are probably not happy with their new working conditions. Whether the customers are happy will be telling (the lack of real MCE on the XLRs is appalling – it’s exit row extra legroom only).

  6. Southwest shows the seat layout which does not use the words “window” or “aisle” anywhere. I hope Southwest wins any lawsuits because I don’t want to pay more for travel so that lawyers can get rich while customers get an insignificant coupon.

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