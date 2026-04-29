Scott Kirby Says United Is Premium — Then A Passenger Gets Soaked By Cabin Condensation [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- Scott Kirby says there’s room for only two premium airlines, United and Delta. United:
@united I was soaked from head to draws…embarrassed is an understatement…I was not moved but given a few paper towels and YES my entire flight was like this off and on. I was soaked, like this, several times.. thats not spilled water, thats cabins collected air condensation pic.twitter.com/RlDQRWniXW
— Kevin Glover (@glovesho1) April 26, 2026
- It’s now an extra fee to sit in a window seat on Southwest Airlines. THe window seat:
@SouthwestAir Thank you for charging for a window seat and then giving me this!!! You have really gone downhill. You are just like all the rest of the airlines now. pic.twitter.com/LqMPJ5duaS
— Ed Wilson (@EdWilson_10) April 26, 2026
@SouthwestAir I paid for a window seat but was not given a window… this is a sick joke pic.twitter.com/RU73ycqLYQ
— Madeline Kallock (@heyitsmaddiek) April 25, 2026
- Customs accepts only M/F for sex (a Trump administration change in October 2025) while TSA still has U = Undisclosed and X = Unspecified for gender.
I hate when I have to do the United Genital Check
— Bambon Miau (@BambonMiau) April 27, 2026
- Cane her. French teen who licked vending machine straw faces jail in Singapore visitors to a country need to know and abide by local laws, but do this anywhere and the punishment is deserved.
- America Airlines regional jet from Wichita to Washington National airport was deplaned after boarding on April 25 when lavatory liquid began filling the cabin. Probably overfilled during ground servicing, but could have been a seal failure. Never walk around a plane without shoes on.
Plane was ferried to Cincinnati where it spent 8 hours having carpet, floorboards and panels removed for cleaning. It sat for several days.
Oh boy, here it comes! ICT to DCA toilet overflow at the gate.
by
u/LaddieNowAddie in
aviation
- Many crew feel this way.
Now for XLR update: I smelled fumes before takeoff on both legs so that is still an issue on Airbus, the bathroom situation is ridiculous (1 in front & 3 in the back of coach) so we’re constantly moving carts to let people pass by, tight galley, trash management is difficult,… pic.twitter.com/M4x7JNs7Di
— @Heather_Poole (@Heather_Poole) April 27, 2026
- The meals that were being served at the Hinckley Hilton were donated to shelters, since they never had a chance to be eaten.
The Hilton donated the ~2600 dinners that went unserved at WHCD. They freeze dried the steak and lobster for longer shelf life before giving them to 2 shelters for abused women and children. HUGE thank you to the staff that worked through the night under terrible circumstances.
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) April 27, 2026
- And American just put out a press release how proud they are of the refresh of JFK terminal 8.
Literally none of these work. Top job, JFK @JFKairport pic.twitter.com/GzR17HnnXa
— SOUTH? Of the RIVER? :O :O :O (@chaletian) April 26, 2026
- Okey dokey.
A US airport sniffer dog detected over 100 pork and chicken sandwiches from 7-Eleven in Thailand
Merla found the snacks hidden in a passenger's luggage, which were later destroyed pic.twitter.com/kBBaF5Tc3z
— Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 27, 2026
Comments
Eh, still better than how United (mis)treated Dr. Dao…
Get that man a United 100 Centennial umbrella.
Eh, i’m sure the gate plugs were not part of the concessions refresh at JFK T8.
Flight crew on AA transcons used to work on the 321T which was a customer and crew friendly plane with 102 pax. Now they’re on a cramped XLR with 155 pax, no mid cabin lav, and smaller galleys. I’d imagine a lot of senior FAs work these routes and are probably not happy with their new working conditions. Whether the customers are happy will be telling (the lack of real MCE on the XLRs is appalling – it’s exit row extra legroom only).
The no pork thing is real. Also no fruit.
Nice work, doggo!
@L737 — Merla sure is a good pupper!
Southwest shows the seat layout which does not use the words “window” or “aisle” anywhere. I hope Southwest wins any lawsuits because I don’t want to pay more for travel so that lawyers can get rich while customers get an insignificant coupon.