American Airlines Celebrates America’s 250th — With A Brazilian Regional Jet

American Airlines unveiled its special America250 commemorative aircraft on Wednesday, honoring the 250th anniversary of American independence and “the nation’s enduring spirit of innovation, resilience and connection.”

The Embraer E-175 regional jet, registered as N341MB, was delivered to the airline last month and will fly their inaugural return from Miami to Caracas, Venezuela on Thursday.

Wait – they selected a Brazilian regional jet rather than one of their more than 500 Boeing planes to honor America’s spirit and innovation? Here’s this very aircraft traveling from Brazil to Texas a month ago.

American Airlines revealed the aircraft at an event in Dallas on Wednesday with CEO Robert Isom and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Now, at the beginning of last month, American said they would actually paint two aircraft although they did not specify the planes. In announcing that one of the planes would be theirs (the E-175 regional jet), Envoy Air said the other would be a Boeing 737.

So perhaps American will ultimately have a Boeing plane as well. I’ve found a claim that the aircraft will be N917NN, which would mean repainting the Aircal heritage livery. I’m not sure that makes sense.

Let me give launching this with the Brazilian plane the best argument possible: American Airlines is celebrating America the way airlines actually work – through networks, alliances, international supply chains, and aircraft that connect smaller American communities to the global economy.

An Embraer 175 flying under the America250 banner is globalization, drawing from the world and connecting Americans to the world. The Brazilian jet is operated by American’s wholly owned regional carrier Envoy Air, making it possible for American passengers and visitors alike to stay connected to the world. And in using G.E. engines it’s part of an interconnected global economy that’s part of industrial production here, too.

But still, if you are going to wrap an airplane in America250 branding and talk about American “spirit,” “innovation,” and national pride, maybe the first question in the meeting should have been, “Which airplane are we putting this on?” Because nothing says “250 years of American independence” quite like a Brazilian regional jet. And nothing says “American innovation” like outsourcing the airplane to São José dos Campos.

I choose to believe that this is a subtle rebuke to economic nationalism and not the funniest possible aircraft selection mistake. Either way, the irony is tariff-free.