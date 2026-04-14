Airbus Unveils Two Passenger, Two Room First Class Suite [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- I dunno, The Residence has a private bath/shower…
A true First Class experience for a true flagship aircraft: the #A350-1000 ✈️
Displayed at this year's @aix_expo, the First Class concept features an exclusive 2-passenger Master Suite, virtual windows and elevated ceilings. Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/SnnEdgO657 #AIX2026 pic.twitter.com/nBej7ls1PO
— Airbus (@Airbus) April 13, 2026
- Tool that shows you Bilt’s ‘Home Away From Home’ hotels, with pricing, on a map. Each price shown on the map is the hotel’s lowest price during the year, though clicking on it shows a pricing calendar.
~1887 total Bilt Home Away From Home hotels
148 hotels have a nightly rate <$250/night 28 have a nightly rate <$150/night The average price is ~$825/night The median price is ~$628/night
Interestingly, since Home Away From Home (sourced via Virtuoso) is sourcing different inventory than regular pricing, prices can be different whether a Gold or Platinum member who can book these is logged in or not. You might see a bulk Expedia rate not logged in, and a higher price for actual Home Away From Home booking once you’re verified.
Of course, someone with Bilt Cash or credit card hotel credits can use those against any hotel booked through Bilt’s portal, not just these Home Away From Home properties with added benefits akin to Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts and Chase’s The Edit.
- I hadn’t realized that the Alaska Airlines price guarantee had been discontinued.
- Things that didn’t happen for $500, Alex. (But that I still read about on LinkedIn.)
.@SouthwestAir CEO Bob Jordan at @semafor event in DC: "We hire people who are low-ego." He notes that a candidate for a senior job who did well in an interview was rude to a reception and not hired
— David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) April 13, 2026
- Kindness – pass it on – airsickness bag edition:
[OC] A kid left this in the seat pocket on my flight
by
u/Impossible-Yam3680 in
MadeMeSmile
- There are plenty of quirky coffee shops with quirky baristas, others with snobbish baristas, but honestly no, the coffee in Austin is not the best in the United States. We’re not a best pastry city, either. We have great barbecue (the best anywhere), and some good fusion cuisines. But these Food and Wine claims are just wild.
- This is a coat hook. Spoiler: your coat will fall off. You might still need it though, because flight attendants in first class are less likely to hang your jacket than they used to be. Blac Chyna, though, used it to hang her wig.
What's this for @united pic.twitter.com/aqHaTDVMpm
— °° (@outtasatte) April 11, 2026
Comments
We’re going to survey 400 people all over the world. The vast majority have never visited [fill in the name of a top 40 us city in size]. Maybe 10 to 20 (or less) of those have visited more than one Austin coffee shop. These are surveys to make articles, not find “the best.” Once you investigate the methods (often incorrectly called methodology), you start to laugh. The “best pizza” in Illinois might be a shop in a remote, small city because they use yelp/google/etc. evaluations and everybody in town thinks this only non-chain pizza is great (because it has no real competition).
@This comes to mind — Ok, so… trust no one… do nothing… everything’s a scam… embrace nihilism… is that it? I donno. Is this an Ohio thing?
While the Southwest CEO comment may not have happened, it definitely happens in real life. When I am interviewing, regardless of position, I always ask the receptionist, my assistant, and other staff about their interactions with the candidate. They are being interviewed the moment they step off the elevator. How they treat others says a lot about a person.
I thought Standard Operating Procedure at most corporations was to administer a sociopathy test to weed out the low scores from the applicant pool.
@Denver Refugee — Maybe we should add that test as a requirement for the Presidency, no? Or is sociopathy a requirement for the job.