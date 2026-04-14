Airbus Unveils Two Passenger, Two Room First Class Suite [Roundup]

Displayed at this year's @aix_expo , the First Class concept features an exclusive 2-passenger Master Suite, virtual windows and elevated ceilings. Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/SnnEdgO657 #AIX2026 pic.twitter.com/nBej7ls1PO

~1887 total Bilt Home Away From Home hotels

148 hotels have a nightly rate <$250/night 28 have a nightly rate <$150/night The average price is ~$825/night The median price is ~$628/night

Interestingly, since Home Away From Home (sourced via Virtuoso) is sourcing different inventory than regular pricing, prices can be different whether a Gold or Platinum member who can book these is logged in or not. You might see a bulk Expedia rate not logged in, and a higher price for actual Home Away From Home booking once you’re verified.

Of course, someone with Bilt Cash or credit card hotel credits can use those against any hotel booked through Bilt’s portal, not just these Home Away From Home properties with added benefits akin to Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts and Chase’s The Edit.