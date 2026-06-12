American Airlines Adds Venmo, FOX Streaming, And Free Bag Rechecks For Stranded Passengers [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- American Airlines now accepts Venmo.
- The opening of their corporate campus was a clear sign that Spirit Airlines had lost the plot on cost. Their costs were up 43% compared to prepandemic.
- The former Archivist of the United States explains about the passengers of United flight 93 on 9/11,
They took a vote. Facing almost certain death, they did not defer to the loudest voice or the strongest person in the cabin. They did not panic or submit. Instead, they gathered information, debated their options, and made a collective decision about how to act. It may be the most consequential act of democratic self-government in American history—and one of the least understood.
- American Airlines passengers stranded overnight on a connection, who get their bags back, will no longer be asked to pay to re-check them the next day. It’s the little things.
- American Airlines now offers FOX One streaming inflight. AAdvantage members get seven 24-hour passes for use on domestic flights. This allows streaming the World Cup.
- True story, did you know they actually have an on-call beekeeper?
My plane is delayed because "there are pretty much a bunch of bees on the wing" I'm crying bro lmao 😭 pic.twitter.com/lfQOEFFMEo
— Riot Cashmiir (@FerikaBoss) June 11, 2026
Comments
Free bag re-checks for stranded passengers? Psh. The bare minimum.
We need real air passenger rights, like EU/UK 261, Canada’s APPR, and to bring back Rule 240, so that airlines actually ‘make things right’ when they fail their passengers.
When I first scanned the heading of the page, I saw ‘Free rednecks for stranded passengers’ ..
Please visit the Flight 93 Memorial. An emotional experience in a place that always seems windy and cold. I cannot prepare you enough for this highly personal museum.