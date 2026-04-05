American Airlines First Class Passenger Used Another Traveler’s Armrest As A Footrest — “Start Selling Feet Pics”

An American Airlines passenger reported, “In first class and this lady put her feet on my arm rest, I shoved them off. And 5 minutes later she has them up on her window.” The good news is that the internet has suggestions on how to handle this basic breach of humanity.

So what do you do when this happens to you? Obviously you politely ask the passenger to move their feet, and if that doesn’t work then seek the assistance of a flight attendant. But if you’ve been waiting for this moment your whole life, and prefer to take matters into your own hands, consider:

These suggestions from Reddit: shove them off with your elbow

recline hard and fast

“toe over slam”

scratch your shoulder “accidentally”

flick water droplets

spill water / Coke / orange juice

cough or sneeze on them

spray cologne “by accident”

Tickle them, massage their middle toe in particular.

Act like you’re into it. Tell them, “these feet pics will sell great on OnlyFans” while loudly pretending to take foot photos. “Do you mind if I take your socks off?” Ask them what color pedicure they want?

Mention infection. Act like a doctor. “I think you might have something going on, you should have that checked as soon as we land.”

Do something to their foot. It’s how you dispose of your gum. Cut off their toe. Ok, don’t actually do that.

We’ve seen passengers clip their nails inflight (and flick them onto the passenger next to them), paint their toenails onboard, go go shirtless and even strip naked and rub the crew.

Feet on a plane is such an awful thing to do to the rest of the passengers in the cabin that a passenger with smelly feet once drove another so nuts that he got stabbed on arrival in the parking lot.

A United Airlines flight attendant reportedly once offered a passenger a $1000 voucher to take their feet off the tray table.

I’m confident this was a bluff, that the airline wouldn’t have made good. But they were trying to creatively solve a very real problem.