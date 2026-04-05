Airlines Keep Making You Gate Check Your Carry-on Bag — Then You Board And See Empty Overhead Bins

If you aren’t at the boarding gate when your flight is called, you probably aren’t going to get overhead bin space. If the flight is full, and you aren’t among the first half of passengers on the plane, your carry-on bag is likely going to be taken away from you and gate checked.
Much of the time when you get onto the plane, though, you still see overhead bins with plenty of space. You were lied to! The bins weren’t full after all. So what gives?
@AmericanAir thanks for making me gate check my bag! Definitely couldn’t have fit here! pic.twitter.com/KjgA0WCbgb
— Shears (@jshears_) April 5, 2026
Forced to check carry on with HALF of the overhead spaces EMPTY!!
by
u/missbissel in
unitedairlines
This is a common problem for passengers on Delta, American Airlines and United. It didn’t used to happen nearly as often with Southwest Airlines, because they allowed everyone to check two bags free. Now that’s changed, and Southwest is a gate check demanding dumpster fire, too. And they don’t even have bigger overhead bins on much of their fleet the way airlines like American do.
Why is @AmericanAir making people check their carry ons when the overhead bins are 50% empty?!?! pic.twitter.com/xkndqzVTG8
— Joshua Glazer (@JoshuaGlazer) April 3, 2026
But what about customers being forced to gate check bags when there’s still plenty of space left in the bins? Nothing makes customers mad like being lied to and forced to gate check bags when it isn’t necessary. I see this on twitter as one of the two most common airline complaints (after nicked luggage) that’s accompanied by photos.
- Agents do this because they don’t want to gate check bags at the last minute when it might delay the flight by a minute or two
- They are afraid of getting yelled at for this by their managers.
- So they start requiring passengers to gate check bags before the bins are actually full. If they waited until bins were full, it would be too late – passengers would already be on the jetbridge and maybe in the aisles of the aircraft looking for bin space.
There’s little incentive to make sure customers can get on with their bags. There’s every incentive to avoid low ratings for delayed flights a gate agent is working.
Twenty five years ago U.S. airline passengers could generally bring two full sized carry on bags onto planes, and there wasn’t an issue with too-full overhead space. That’s because planes weren’t as full, and airlines didn’t charge for most checked bags, so passengers didn’t use all the space they were allotted.
Restrictions on carry on bags began with federalized security checkpoints following 9/11. The government didn’t want as many carry-ons having to be screened, so we got carry on limits as a way to speed up lines.
The rush to carry bags onto planes by more passengers didn’t begin in earnest until 2008 when airlines began charging for bags. That pushed a lot more bags into the cabin.
Unfortunately larger bins aren’t a panacea. Even where bins are in theory large enough to accommodate a full sized carry on bag per passenger,
- That requires turning carry on bags on their side, and too many passengers don’t do this (more generally, efficient use of the space isn’t done perfectly every flight)
- Customers put up more than one item, either their personal item doesn’t go under the seat or in winter people bring jackets etc.
Unfortunately there’s no end in sight for this. The problem is actually getting worse.
Here's some more of these. I got bored of taking these but you get the point.
You wasted my time, and several other people's. Please fix this so in the future I can get home to my family quicker.
Maybe you can ask @bscholl for advice on creating great travel experiences. pic.twitter.com/mATGZiOR9P
— Jason Crawford (@jasoncrawford) April 3, 2026
When it’s been demanding of me, I’ve weaseled out of it, just boarding with my carry-on anyway on United and recently negotiating a bag tag with American with the promise to use it quickly if my stroller wouldn’t fit under my seat (it did – the flight attendant in the galley was incredulous that it wouldn’t).
Comments
Hard to believe that the airlines haven’t found a better solution given how
Much this issue infuriates fliers.
Why not put one FA in charge of monitoring the bins? Instead of GAs just cutting off carryons blindly, the FA could alert the desk when bins reached 80% full (or whatever number makes the most sense). This approach doesn’t seem overly complicated.
I just take off the tag that the gate agent put on my bag and proceed to my seat. If the bins are full, I put the tag back on and return it to the jetbridge.
Just flip the calculation – Allow a free checked bag but charge for carry-on. Most carry-on would then disappear. Those that require it would have space. Flights board faster, gate agents don’t get yelled at. A win for most.
Re Ron says: Ron that is a great idea! I wonder which airline might be the first to try it. Checked or non-checked, weight is weight!
Aww. This rotating post is like Gary’s comfort blankie. Bah!
On the issue of a personal item also being placed in an overhead bin, the seat legs on the row in front of you often limit the amount of available space. If my backpack does fit, it goes up…no choice in the matter.
The culture of lying is the standard for the airline industry. One of it’s pillars. It has became the go to explanation for cabin baggage having to be checked. I have been fortunate to fly airlines that haven’t resorted to forcing passengers to check their cabin baggage. JetBlue has never done that to me. Neither have any of the number of Asian airlines flying across the Pacific that I have flown. If the spacing is going to be tight, most will send a gate agent out to find volunteers to check their carry-on roller bags. I have done that before when asked.
Working the gates is horrendous now. It used to be fun. We are given the carryon bag limit for each aircraft. Once that number is reached, we are required to check all remaining bags. In the “old” days, there was another agent who could run down and check with the FA about bin space. Now you’re on your own. You can’t walk away in the middle of boarding to check. AND if you ignore the number given and there are bags to tag it’s on you for a delay. You are written up for a performance failure. But carriers will never remove the fee for bags………..they make TOO much money from it.
I hate someone in front of me dragging their spinner. no luggage should be allowed in the cabin.