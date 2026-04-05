Airlines Keep Making You Gate Check Your Carry-on Bag — Then You Board And See Empty Overhead Bins

If you aren’t at the boarding gate when your flight is called, you probably aren’t going to get overhead bin space. If the flight is full, and you aren’t among the first half of passengers on the plane, your carry-on bag is likely going to be taken away from you and gate checked.

Much of the time when you get onto the plane, though, you still see overhead bins with plenty of space. You were lied to! The bins weren’t full after all. So what gives?

@AmericanAir thanks for making me gate check my bag! Definitely couldn’t have fit here! pic.twitter.com/KjgA0WCbgb — Shears (@jshears_) April 5, 2026

This is a common problem for passengers on Delta, American Airlines and United. It didn’t used to happen nearly as often with Southwest Airlines, because they allowed everyone to check two bags free. Now that’s changed, and Southwest is a gate check demanding dumpster fire, too. And they don’t even have bigger overhead bins on much of their fleet the way airlines like American do.

Why is @AmericanAir making people check their carry ons when the overhead bins are 50% empty?!?! pic.twitter.com/xkndqzVTG8 — Joshua Glazer (@JoshuaGlazer) April 3, 2026

But what about customers being forced to gate check bags when there’s still plenty of space left in the bins? Nothing makes customers mad like being lied to and forced to gate check bags when it isn’t necessary. I see this on twitter as one of the two most common airline complaints (after nicked luggage) that’s accompanied by photos.

Agents do this because they don’t want to gate check bags at the last minute when it might delay the flight by a minute or two

when it might delay the flight by a minute or two They are afraid of getting yelled at for this by their managers.

So they start requiring passengers to gate check bags before the bins are actually full. If they waited until bins were full, it would be too late – passengers would already be on the jetbridge and maybe in the aisles of the aircraft looking for bin space.

There’s little incentive to make sure customers can get on with their bags. There’s every incentive to avoid low ratings for delayed flights a gate agent is working.

Twenty five years ago U.S. airline passengers could generally bring two full sized carry on bags onto planes, and there wasn’t an issue with too-full overhead space. That’s because planes weren’t as full, and airlines didn’t charge for most checked bags, so passengers didn’t use all the space they were allotted.

Restrictions on carry on bags began with federalized security checkpoints following 9/11. The government didn’t want as many carry-ons having to be screened, so we got carry on limits as a way to speed up lines.

The rush to carry bags onto planes by more passengers didn’t begin in earnest until 2008 when airlines began charging for bags. That pushed a lot more bags into the cabin.

Unfortunately larger bins aren’t a panacea. Even where bins are in theory large enough to accommodate a full sized carry on bag per passenger,

That requires turning carry on bags on their side, and too many passengers don’t do this (more generally, efficient use of the space isn’t done perfectly every flight)



Customers put up more than one item, either their personal item doesn’t go under the seat or in winter people bring jackets etc.

Unfortunately there’s no end in sight for this. The problem is actually getting worse.

Here's some more of these. I got bored of taking these but you get the point. You wasted my time, and several other people's. Please fix this so in the future I can get home to my family quicker. Maybe you can ask @bscholl for advice on creating great travel experiences. pic.twitter.com/mATGZiOR9P — Jason Crawford (@jasoncrawford) April 3, 2026

When it’s been demanding of me, I’ve weaseled out of it, just boarding with my carry-on anyway on United and recently negotiating a bag tag with American with the promise to use it quickly if my stroller wouldn’t fit under my seat (it did – the flight attendant in the galley was incredulous that it wouldn’t).