American Airlines Offered Just $25 After Screaming Child Kept Business Class Passengers Awake For 9.5 Hours

An American Airlines passenger complains that “a screaming child” kept them from sleeping in business class “for 9.5 HOURS!” They asked for and received “no help from the flight attendants.”

Jeremiah @jeremiahhastwit @AmericanAir is this how you treat customers? Paid $1800 pp to upgrade to business class and had a screaming child and no help from the flight attendants for 9.5 HOURS! Asked just for points back as I didn’t sleep on an overnight flight. The best you can do is a $25 credit?!!?!?! 1:04 PM · Jun 29, 2026

Video certainly shows how the whole cabin of passengers would be kept from sleeping:

The passenger asked American for compensation (even though it wasn’t American that was crying) and due to “lack of assistance from our flight crew” customer service provided a $25 trip credit.

The passenger thinks that American’s flight attendants should have forced the parent with the baby to move back to empty seats in coach.

Paying $1800 pp for 2 people to hear screams all night, and the staff not being accommodating is horrendous service. There were 30+ more seats they could have moved them to, but your response is what is unacceptable!!…. — Jeremiah (@jeremiahhastwit) June 30, 2026

And this really raises two separate issues:



Does a parent with a baby have as much right to a business class seat they’ve purchased as other passengers – or does crying belong in coach? (And therefore coach passengers have less of a right to peace and quiet than those in business do?)

Does the airline owe compensation to passengers when another passenger disturbs them, because they didn’t get the rest they were trying to purchase with their business class ticket?

There’s a sense in which a big part of what people are buying on an overnight flight in businss class is a quieter environment and a realistic chance at sleep. A crying infant or a repeatedly disruptive young child imposes a bigger cost there than in coach, because the marginal value of quiet is much higher.

But all passengers have an equal right not to be disturbed. Economy passengers have just as much claim not to be subjected to unreasonable noise, kicking, aisle chaos, or parental indifference. There is no moral principle that says the person in coach is less entitled to peace than the person in business.

Business class is not a right not to be disturbed. The notion that disturbance ‘belongs in’ economy doesn’t hold together because most airlines are not selling adults-only cabins. They sell a bigger seat, better service, and a better chance at rest, none of which is a guarantee.

Travel with children comes down to (1) the child’s temperament – there are some kids for whom flying is something to avoid when possible, and (2) parenting, here are the strategies that work really well to keep kids soothed and entertained on a flight. I’ve been able to travel the world extensively with kids – I’m lucky with the kids – but a lot of work goes into making sure they don’t disrupt the cabin.

Ultimately quiet children are fine and disruptive children are not fine. And quiet adults are fine, while disruptive adults are not fine – and that’s the case in any cabin of the aircraft.

Nonetheless, if American Airlines is going to choose to offer compensation, then $25 in future travel off a business class ticket is genuinely ridiculous, and more likely to offend than to appease.